Atlanta Falcons Falcons have completed four interviews for president of football position Owner Arthur Blank says the team wants to get moving on filling the new position, so interviews are underway. The Atlanta Falcons logo is shown in the media room at Flowery Branch in 2022. (Jason Getz/AJC file)

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said the team wanted to get moving on filling the new president of football position on Thursday, before he headed off to start the interviews. By Friday evening, the Falcons had interviewed four executives for the position.

“Fundamentally, we wanted to add somebody who was the president of football,” Blank said. “It was kind of clear on the titles, not football operations, it’s president of football.” Blank then explained the rationale behind the new position. “Because sometimes people could interpret that as being, well, they’re responsible for the operations stuff, the backroom stuff, administrative stuff, but this person we’re trying to hire will be responsible for everything that relates to a football (on the) grass,” Blank said. “So, both general manager and head coach will report directly to that person who will report to me.” Here’s a look at the candidates who were interviewed:

Ian Cunningham, 40, Bears assistant general manager: Cunningham is highly regarded for his work with the Eagles and Ravens. He declined the Arizona job and is waiting for the right opportunity. He started with the Ravens as a personnel assistant (2008-12) and worked as an area scout (2013-16). He joined the Eagles as the director of college scouting (2017-18), served as the assistant director of player personnel (2019-20) and was the director of player personnel (2021). He’s been with the Bears in his current role for the past four seasons.

Prior to joining the front office ranks, Cunningham signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent offensive lineman in 2008. A native of Carrollton, Texas, he earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2007 and his master’s in education in 2008 from Virginia. He was interviewed on Friday. Josh Williams, 49ers director of scouting and football operations: He was a finalist for the Jacksonville GM job last season. Williams is in his 15th season with the 49ers. He worked his way up from being an area scout. He’s a native of Santa Rosa, California, who earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Columbia University in 2010. He was interviewed on Friday. Brandt Tilis, Panthers executive vice president of football operations: He’s been with the Panthers for only a year. He spent 14 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he helped build three Super Bowl winners as the director of football administration and later vice president of football operations.

He was interviewed on Thursday. Mike Disner, Lions’ chief operating officer: Disner, who has spent the past seven seasons (2019-25) with the Lions, currently is their chief operating officer. Before joining the Lions, he spent six seasons (2013-18) with the Cardinals as director of football administration after four years at the NFL Management Council, one as labor operations manager (2012) and three as labor operations coordinator (2009-11). Disner began his NFL career as a scouting assistant with the Patriots in 2007, following an internship. Disner has a degree in economics from Williams College in Massachusetts.