Atlanta Hawks Hawks continue momentum with road win over Knicks Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) passes the ball around New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti (55) during second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

NEW YORK -- The Hawks went into the Big Apple and downed the shorthanded Knicks 111-99. With a 24-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawks built enough of a cushion that staved off the Knicks, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson.

So, the Hawks attacked the glass for much of the night, before the bounce seemed to leave them in the final quarter of action. But they cleaned up enough of their miscues in the final seconds to force two big stops and secure the win. Quick stats: The Hawks had six players finish the night in double digits, including all five starters. Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hawks with 23 points. Onyeka Okongwu finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists despite leaving the game to receive treatment for a cut above his eye. Jalen Johnson finished with his seventh triple-double of the season. He had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Key moments The Hawks dominated in the third quarter, especially from the field. Vit Krejci and Zaccharie Risacher made back-to-back 3-pointers.

Krejci made a step-back triple off a two-man game with Kristaps Porzingis. Then Risacher nailed a 3 off a bullet of a pass from Johnson. Later in the game, Johnson collapsed the Knicks’ defense, drawing not one, not two, not three but four Knicks defenders along the baseline. It left two Hawks sharpshooters open in Alexander-Walker in the corner and Krejci on the wing. Johnson lofted in the air and kicked it to Alexander-Walker, who knocked down the 3 to put the Hawks up 88-64.

Highlight play The Hawks have quite a few players on the team that can execute a pass worthy of a highlight. On Friday, Johnson showed off how much the game has slowed down for him in his fifth year in the league. With 2:48 to play in the second quarter, Hawks forward Vit Krejci deflected the ball away from Knicks forward OG Anunoby. Johnson scooped up the loose ball and dribbled it, pulling up at halfcourt to bounce a pass ahead to Alexander-Walker. Johnson’s pass threaded the needle between a pair of defenders who had their focus on Alexander-Walker way out in front. Alexander-Walker rotated to grab the ball, then finished off the play with a one-handed dunk that put the Hawks up 53-43. The Hawks ended the quarter on a 13-4 run, building a lead as large as 15. Up next