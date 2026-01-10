Georgia Tech Logo
Former Georgia Tech assistant returning to take DC role, ESPN reports

Jason Semore will be the program’s defensive coordinator in 2026.
Jason Semore was a defensive analyst at Georgia Tech during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and the linebackers coach in 2022. (Courtesy of Jenn Finch 2022)
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech will reportedly be moving on to its fifth defensive coordinator in four seasons.

ESPN reported Saturday that former Tech assistant Jason Semore will be the program’s defensive coordinator in 2026. Blake Gideon served in that role for the 2025 season and has reportedly accepted a position on the Texas staff, but that move has not been confirmed by UT and Gideon is still employed by Tech.

Semore is currently the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Memphis, joining head coach Charles Huff’s staff who was hired by Memphis in December. Semore was a defensive analyst at Tech during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and the linebackers coach in 2022.

On the Southern Mississippi staff in 2025, Semore was a FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalist last season as the USM defensive coordinator. The Golden Eagles had 21 interceptions and 26 takeaways.

In 2024 during his second season as Marshall’s defensive coordinator, Semore directed a unit that ranked No. 11 nationally in third down conversions allowed (.316), No. 22 in sacks per game (2.77), No. 26 in tackles for loss per game (6.8) and No. 34 in takeaways (20).

Semore coached former Tech linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas during the 2022 season.

Should Semore return to Tech he would be the program’s fifth defensive coordinator since the start of the 2023 season following Andrew Thacker, Kevin Sherrer, Tyler Santucci and Gideon, respectively.

