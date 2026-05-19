Georgia’s Wes Johnson, Daniel Jackson earn SEC accolades

Catcher Daniel Jackson, who earned the SEC regular season Triple Crown by leading the conference in batting average (.394), home runs (27) and RBI (77), was named SEC Player of the Year Monday.

After a dominant regular season, No. 4 Georgia raked in SEC honors heading into the baseball postseason.

He becomes the third Bulldog to ever win SEC Player of the Year, alongside Gordon Beckham (2008) and Charlie Condon (2024). Jackson, the first catcher in Division l history to amass at least 25 home runs and stolen bases, also earned first-team All-SEC honors.

In his third season, Georgia coach Wes Johnson was named SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to the regular season title, with a school record 23-7 in SEC play.

Two other Bulldogs were selected to the first team: third baseman Tre Phelps (second in the SEC in batting average at .490, third in on-base percentage at .490, with a .974 fielding percentage in 54 games) and outfielder Rylan Lujo (batted .359 with 12 doubles and nine home runs, plus 37 RBI in 48 games, with a .988 fielding percentage). Phelps was also named to the All-Defensive team.

Shortstop Kolby Branch was named second team All-SEC. Branch started all 55 games at shortstop this season, with a .309 batting average, adding 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 51 RBIs, fielding .973.