Atlanta Falcons Former Falcons coaches, players: Ryan’s hiring a slam dunk More teams are turning to ex-players as executives despite a mixed record of success. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan directs the offense against the New England Patriots during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at NRG Stadium in Houston. The franchise has fallen on hard times since. (AJC 2017)

While there have been mixed results with former players being named NFL executives, some believe Matt Ryan can get the job done in his new role as president of football for the Falcons. Ryan’s hiring was announced Saturday morning.

"That is a great decision by Mr. Blank and the Atlanta Falcons," former Falcons longtime assistant coach Terry Robiskie told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday. "Matt Ryan's hiring is perfect." Robiskie was the Falcons wide receiver coach during the glory years of the franchise from 2008 to 2015 under coaches Mike Smith and Dan Quinn. He developed wide receivers Roddy White, Michael Jenkins, Harry Douglas and Julio Jones. "I believe Matt Ryan was raised by his parents especially his Daddy (Mike Ryan) in the right way," Robiskie said. "If Matt Ryan makes a decision to do anything, he's always committed to that decision. I believe Matt Ryan could do just about anything he wanted to do. If he decide he wanted to be a coach, he'd be Hall of Fame coach."

Ryan will have to change the culture of losing and of NFL rule violations.

Ryan will have to change the culture of losing and of NFL rule violations.

Since the 2017 Super Bowl collapse and a loss in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Eagles, the franchise has fallen on hard times. The Falcons have posted eight consecutive losing seasons, trying a mark in franchise history that was established from 1983 to 1990 under the previous ownership. Over a period of 17 months, June 2024 to April 2025, the Falcons were fined by the NFL for three violations — injury reporting, tampering and for "failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft." Robiskie believes Ryan can get things turned around on the field and create a first-class culture that follows league rules. "Put your money on him," Robiskie said. "Matt is totally committed to whatever the purpose and whatever the cause. He is all in all the time. I wish him nothing but the best."

Ryan is the only player from the team to win the Most Valuable Player Award, which was awarded after the 2016 season. Ryan helped to turn the franchise around once before. Ryan was drafted third overall in the 2008 draft and took over after Michael Vick's federal dogfighting case and after Bobby Petrino left the team with three games to play in 2007. "I hope he wins three Super Bowls in the next few years," Robiskie said. "Congratulations to Matt Ryan. Congratulations to Mr. Blank, the Blank family and congratulations for the city of Atlanta." While there have been mixed results with former players being named NFL executives, some believe former quarterback Matt Ryan can get the job done in his new role as president of football for the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Falcons center Todd "Mud Duck" McClure played six seasons with Ryan. "I think it's great," McClure told the AJC on Saturday. "(We) know what he did for the franchise. The love he has for the franchise and him still living right there in the city. Me and my opinion, ex-players that have done it at the highest level, they know what it takes." Ryan, who retired and was working as a CBS analyst, doesn't have any experience in an NFL front office. "Matt, sometimes, and I don't want this to come across the wrong way, but you get guys that haven't played the game making big decisions," McClure said. "Some guys are great that haven't played the game at the highest level. But there is just something about ex-players that see the game a little bit differently. They see the locker room a little bit differently. I think Matt is going to do great." McClure wouldn't mind joining Ryan.

"He's knows, and I've told Mr. Blank that I'd love to get back involved," McClure said. "If there is way for me to come and in help. So, we'll see." Former Falcons Pro Bowl right tackle Tyson Clabo, who played five seasons with Ryan, is a supporter. "I think he'll do a fantastic job," Clabo told the AJC on Saturday. "He's incredibility organized. Incredible smart. I don't see how it's going to go wrong. I'm excited for him. I think it will be awesome." Clabo has admired the work of Hall of Fame safety John Lynch, who was named general manager in San Francisco in 2017. "It definitely can't hurt," Clabo said about being an ex-player. "John Lynch has done a fantastic job out there (with the 49ers). There are incredibly deep. You just look at the injuries that they have gone through this year and still be able to compete at a high level.

Clabo believes Ryan's regime needs to focus on talent evaluation to create depth. "That's because of the personnel," Clabo said. "You've got to be able to identify talent. You have to find those guys that can help your team … we can't all be first-round picks. You've got to fill out your roster where you can." Clabo was undrafted out of Wake Forest and went on to play in 132 games and make 116 starts in the NFL. Clabo believes the Falcons needed to take a new course. "I just think it was time," Clabo said. "We had just been spinning our wheels. It's been hard to watch for awhile. I think it's a step in the right direction."

Former Falcons offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey remembered his first meeting with Ryan. "Matt will do good in anything, any role that he does," Mularkey told the AJC. Mularkey is retired in Jacksonville, Florida, and was on his way to his grandson's basketball game. "That's who he is, that's who he's been since I've known him," Mularkey said. "The first meeting with me and Arthur (Blank), Mike Smith and Thomas (Dimitroff) when we went up to interview him. From Day 1 you just knew this guy had it, whatever that is." Mularkey follows the Jaguars and has seen Hall of Fame tackle Tony Boselli take over the executive vice president of football operations role.

"This is the same type of role that Boselli has down here this last year with the Jags," Mularkey said. "If that is part of it, he has some say in a lot of the decision-making, he'll be great. Teams are kind of going in that direction. You couldn't find anybody better than Matt Ryan to fit that role. Boselli has done a good job down here." The Jaguars went 13-4 and won the AFC South this season. They are set to host the Bills at 1 p.m. Sunday in the playoffs. Some former players — such as Dan Marino, John Elway and Matt Millen — have not performed well in front office jobs. Elway did help the Broncos when a Super Bowl after signing Peyton Manning late in his career. Others, like Ozzie Newsome, have done exceedingly well. Former linebacker Chris Spielman has helped to revive the Lions in his job as special assistant to the president/CEO and chairperson.