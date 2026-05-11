Falcons add former Patriots fourth-round pick to their offensive line

Offensive lineman Layden Robinson, who answered a question during SEC media days on July 21, 2022, in Atlanta, was a three-year starter at Texas A&M. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

The Texas A&M alum started 11 games for New England as a rookie in 2024.

The Texas A&M alum started 11 games for New England as a rookie in 2024.

Robinson, 25, was one of two veteran tryout players in attendance at the Falcons’ rookie minicamp over the weekend.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons added another player to their offensive line Monday morning by signing guard Layden Robinson, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported .

Drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots in 2024, the 6-foot-3, 311-pound Robinson started 11 games — six at right guard, five at left guard — and made 13 appearances as a rookie.

But after a coaching change the following offseason, Robinson failed to crack New England’s lineup. He was waived/injured at the end of training camp, reverted to injured reserve and waived again Oct. 13, 2025.

Robinson joined the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad Oct. 21, 2025, and signed a reserve/future contract Jan. 5. He was waived May 2.

Robinson spent five years at Texas A&M, where he started 33 games over his final three seasons. He was a team captain and second-team All-SEC honoree in 2023.