Falcons add former Patriots fourth-round pick to their offensive line

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons added another player to their offensive line Monday morning by signing guard Layden Robinson, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.
Robinson, 25, was one of two veteran tryout players in attendance at the Falcons’ rookie minicamp over the weekend.
Drafted in the fourth round by the New England Patriots in 2024, the 6-foot-3, 311-pound Robinson started 11 games — six at right guard, five at left guard — and made 13 appearances as a rookie.
But after a coaching change the following offseason, Robinson failed to crack New England’s lineup. He was waived/injured at the end of training camp, reverted to injured reserve and waived again Oct. 13, 2025.
Robinson joined the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad Oct. 21, 2025, and signed a reserve/future contract Jan. 5. He was waived May 2.
Robinson spent five years at Texas A&M, where he started 33 games over his final three seasons. He was a team captain and second-team All-SEC honoree in 2023.
The Falcons return both starting guards from last year, Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron, along with seasoned backups Kyle Hinton and Andrew Stueber. Robinson’s path to a roster spot is murky, but his starting experience and ability to play both guard spots is an added benefit to his case.
The Falcons begin OTAs, their first under coach Kevin Stefanski, on May 18 in Flowery Branch.