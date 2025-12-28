Falcons Logo
Report: Falcons considering Matt Ryan for front-office role

Ryan reportedly having discussions about ‘significant’ role in organization.
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is reportedly in talks with team officials about taking on a "significant" front-office role with his former team. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By AJC Sports
7 hours ago

The Falcons reportedly are considering bringing back Matt Ryan — but not to play quarterback.

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Ryan and the Falcons have discussed a potential return to the team in a front-office capacity.

“Scoopage: Atlanta Falcons have had conversations with their former Pro Bowl QB Matt Ryan about rejoining the Falcons in a front office role,” Glazer posted Sunday on X (formerly Twitter).

“While two sides still discussing, people close to Ryan say he’s seriously considering this move and talks are ongoing. It would be for a significant role in the front office.”

It’s unclear what the reported role would be and how that position would fit in the current front-office structure, which has​ Rich McKay as the CEO, Greg Beadles as team president and Terry Fontenot as general manager.

Ryan, 40, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was the 2016 MVP.

Ryan was the face of the Falcons’ better years, leading the team to three division titles among six playoff appearances, including a spot in the Super Bowl in ’16.

He was the Falcons’ first-round pick (third overall) and played with the team from 2008-21.

Since his retirement, Ryan has been an analyst for CBS Sports.

The Falcons are 6-9 this season and will miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

They play Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

