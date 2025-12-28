Atlanta Falcons Report: Falcons considering Matt Ryan for front-office role Ryan reportedly having discussions about ‘significant’ role in organization. Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is reportedly in talks with team officials about taking on a "significant" front-office role with his former team. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Falcons reportedly are considering bringing back Matt Ryan — but not to play quarterback. According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Ryan and the Falcons have discussed a potential return to the team in a front-office capacity.

“Scoopage: Atlanta Falcons have had conversations with their former Pro Bowl QB Matt Ryan about rejoining the Falcons in a front office role,” Glazer posted Sunday on X (formerly Twitter). “While two sides still discussing, people close to Ryan say he’s seriously considering this move and talks are ongoing. It would be for a significant role in the front office.” RELATED Falcons are hoping to follow Rams’ model to sustained winning It’s unclear what the reported role would be and how that position would fit in the current front-office structure, which has​ Rich McKay as the CEO, Greg Beadles as team president and Terry Fontenot as general manager. Ryan, 40, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and was the 2016 MVP.

Ryan was the face of the Falcons’ better years, leading the team to three division titles among six playoff appearances, including a spot in the Super Bowl in ’16.