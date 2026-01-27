Appling County football turns to Lowndes to find next head coach

Appling County has tabbed Lowndes’ quarterbacks coach as its third head coach in the past three seasons. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

The Class 2A titans tabbed an alumnus as its third coach in three years.

The school, which lost Tucker Pruitt to Camden County on Jan. 14, dipped into Lowndes’ pool of assistants for its next head coach.

Appling County has both lost and gained a head coach from South Georgia’s stacked Region 1-6A this month.

Appling County alumnus and Lowndes quarterbacks coach John David Sellers was announced as the program’s new leader Monday night. Sellers was an AJC all-state honorable mention quarterback at Appling County in 2004 before playing at Austin Peay.

Sellers coached at Austin Peay from 2007-14 and then spent two years at Clarksville Academy in Tennessee before returning to Georgia. He was an assistant at Bacon County and Grayson before taking the Lowndes job in March 2023.

Sellers helped develop Lowndes quarterback Jayce Johnson into a 4-star talent over the past three seasons. The junior is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the country in the 2027 recruiting class by the 247 Composite Rankings.

Lowndes’ offense returned to a dominant level over the past two seasons. The Vikings averaged 34.7 points per game in 2024 and 36.2 points per game in 2025. Lowndes made the second round of the playoffs before losing to No. 1 seeds both years.