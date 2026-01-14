Camden County hires big-name South Georgia football coach

Then-Fitzgerald head coach Tucker Pruitt pumps the crowd up in the final minutes of his GHSA Class 2A championship game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the AJC)

Tucker Pruitt to replace Jon Lindsey, who stepped down after just weeks on the job.

Pruitt was Appling County’s coach last season and won a region title and reached the Class 2A playoffs second round.

Camden County announced Tuesday that it has hired Tucker Pruitt as football coach.

He spent the previous eight seasons at alma mater Fitzgerald, where he compiled a 82-27 record and won a 2021 Class 2A championship.

Pruitt will take the place of Jon Lindsey, a former Camden assistant who resigned unexpectedly at the end of December, less than seven weeks on the job.

Lindsey was hired to replace Travis Roland, a former coach in Florida whose Camden teams were 7-4 and 6-4. Roland succeeded Jeff Herron, who retired in 2023 after reaching the Class 7A semifinals.

Lindsey had been an assistant under Herron, who built Camden into a state power during his first head coaching stint there from 2000 to 2012.