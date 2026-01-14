AJC Varsity

Camden County hires big-name South Georgia football coach

Tucker Pruitt to replace Jon Lindsey, who stepped down after just weeks on the job.
Then-Fitzgerald head coach Tucker Pruitt pumps the crowd up in the final minutes of his GHSA Class 2A championship game Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado/ For the AJC)
16 minutes ago

Camden County announced Tuesday that it has hired Tucker Pruitt as football coach.

Pruitt was Appling County’s coach last season and won a region title and reached the Class 2A playoffs second round.

He spent the previous eight seasons at alma mater Fitzgerald, where he compiled a 82-27 record and won a 2021 Class 2A championship.

Pruitt will take the place of Jon Lindsey, a former Camden assistant who resigned unexpectedly at the end of December, less than seven weeks on the job.

Lindsey was hired to replace Travis Roland, a former coach in Florida whose Camden teams were 7-4 and 6-4. Roland succeeded Jeff Herron, who retired in 2023 after reaching the Class 7A semifinals.

Lindsey had been an assistant under Herron, who built Camden into a state power during his first head coaching stint there from 2000 to 2012.

Pruitt is the son of Robby Pruitt, a former Georgia coach with more than 400 career victories.

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

