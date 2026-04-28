AJC Varsity UGA football great ready to ‘get in the fight’ in new coaching role Alec Ogletree is bringing NFL wisdom and physicality to Hebron Christian’s linebackers. Former Georgia linebacker Alec Ogletree, whose coaching career began in youth football, has joined the staff at Hebron Christian. (Brant Sanderlin/AJC 2012)

By Jack Leo 49 minutes ago Share

Alec Ogletree wasn’t like many NFL players-turned-coaches when he retired three years ago. The former UGA linebacker and 2013 first-round draft pick didn’t want to start coaching immediately. Ogletree was content to enjoy time with his family after a nine-year career in the NFL.

Then family and football fused when Ogletree’s son started playing for Norcross in the Gwinnett Football League — and so began Ogletree’s coaching career in youth football. “I enjoyed meeting the kids and the chance to show them some things that I’ve learned over the years,” Ogletree said. “Just kind of being a mentor type of person to them and helping them be better people in different situations. “The game of football has done a lot for my family, so I have the utmost respect and appreciation for it. I just want to be able to give back in that regard.” Ogletree’s interest in coaching football at a higher level grew, but he wasn’t certain he wanted to start. Then Quentin Davie, the new coach of defending champion Hebron Christian and a close friend, called with an opportunity to join his staff.

“I have a friend there, and I’m a familiar face for him as he takes on this new journey, and I can actually get in the fight with him,” Ogletree said.

Davie and Ogletree met several years earlier through their sons, who played baseball together in Norcross’ Little League system. Davie also played linebacker in college, starting 39 games for Northwestern before stints in the NFL and CFL. So when Davie needed a new linebackers coach, he knew “Coach Tree” would offer familiarity and bring the kind of culture he wanted to establish. “As a new coach coming in, it’s a lot of things going on,” Davie said. “A lot of transition, as far as coaches leaving and players potentially saying they would like to leave the program because they were under this coach for this long.” Davie and Ogletree haven’t done much coaching together yet — spring practice starts Monday — but early returns have encouraged Davie. “We’re really like the same spirits,” Davie said. “He’s a little low key and quieter, but he has a side of him that comes out when he gets on the field, as you see from his playing days.”

Ogletree’s play style and coaching style seem to be similar. The 2009 AJC Super 11 selection was a physical force, but he also impressed with his intelligence in run fits and pass coverage. Ogletree said he’ll coach physicality and toughness, but he also wants his linebackers to have a deep knowledge of the defense. “I want to make sure that they have a clear understanding of playing the position and being that force out there on the field,” Ogletree said. “Making sure we get everybody lined up and playing physical and being clean and being disciplined.” Ogletree isn’t worried about proving himself as a first-time coach. He’ll let his players discover his credentials — 766 total tackles, 7.5 sacks and 12 interceptions in the NFL — on their own.

“I could tell them, ‘You can Google me, you can use YouTube or whatever you want to do to find out exactly who I am with that,’” Ogletree said. “But I also want them to create their own stuff, too, and I understand that there’s certain ways that certain people play the game. “I want you to maximize your ability while you’re out there on the field. My game may not be your game.” Alexander “Zander” Ogletree (left), shown with his brother Alec Ogletree during their high school playing days, has been coaching high school football since 2015. (Jason Getz/AJC 2009) Ogletree’s competitiveness might best reflect itself in his relationship with his twin brother, former UGA fullback Alexander Ogletree. Alexander has been coaching high school football since 2015. He’s worked as an assistant at his alma mater Newnan and the head coach at Greenville. He’s spent the last three seasons coaching running backs at Northgate.