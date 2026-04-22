GHSA hires 3 associate directors, including 1 to handle PSR

The Georgia High School Association hired three associate directors this week — one to oversee football, one for baseball and the third to run the post season rankings — executive director Tim Scott told the AJC on Wednesday morning.
Two will replace retiring GHSA staff members, but the other position is new, reflecting the growing challenge of managing the PSR, the math-based rankings that will determine playoff teams and seeds for all eight classifications starting in 2026-27.
Jasper Jewell, the retired athletic director of Atlanta Public Schools, will take over for Jay Russell and manage football and bass fishing.
Jewell was APS athletic director from 2014 to 2024 and assistant director for four years prior. He was a head football coach at Miller Grove (2005-09) and Stone Mountain (2023-24).
Russell worked for the GHSA from 2014 to 2017, then returned in 2023 as assistant executive director. The GHSA no longer will have the assistant athletic executive director position, as Jewell will be one of eight associate directors.
Danny Redshaw, an athletic director at Lowndes the past 14 years and a Hall of Fame baseball coach, will oversee baseball and volleyball. Redshaw was Lowndes’ baseball coach from 1997 to 2014 and in 2019, won a state title in 2000 and was elected to the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame in 2014.
Kent Morrow, an educator at Locust Grove, will manage the PSR and supervise esports, riflery and golf. Morrow has been a football, flag football and baseball official and coached riflery.
Redshaw and Morrow effectively replace Corr, who managed the PSR and baseball. Corr retired last week after 10 years with the association.
Overseeing the PSR has become a full-time job, Scott said. It entails ensuring that all games and scores are reported correctly and then applying the PSR formula to pick and seed teams for the playoffs. There are more than 11,000 regular-season games played in basketball alone.
Missing scores forced the GHSA to reseed the Class 3A playoff draws a day before the state basketball playoffs this year and fine four schools $1,000 apiece.
Scott said the idea of adding an associate director was suggested to him during this month’s executive committee meeting.
“By adding somebody to do PSR, that frees up somebody else to pick up another big sport,” Scott said. “It’s real important that we continue to serve our schools at a high level and make sure we’re available to answer questions and get back with schools in a timely manner and provide a service. They’re our member schools, and we work for them.”