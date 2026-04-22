AJC Varsity GHSA hires 3 associate directors, including 1 to handle PSR Jasper Jewell, Danny Redshaw and Kent Morrow will take top GHSA positions to handle football, baseball and PSR. They will replace retiring directors Jay Russell and Don Corr. The Georgia High School Association, which supports Georgia high school sports, is headquartered in Thomaston. (Jack Leo/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

The Georgia High School Association hired three associate directors this week — one to oversee football, one for baseball and the third to run the post season rankings — executive director Tim Scott told the AJC on Wednesday morning. Two will replace retiring GHSA staff members, but the other position is new, reflecting the growing challenge of managing the PSR, the math-based rankings that will determine playoff teams and seeds for all eight classifications starting in 2026-27.

Jasper Jewell, the retired athletic director of Atlanta Public Schools, will take over for Jay Russell and manage football and bass fishing. Jewell was APS athletic director from 2014 to 2024 and assistant director for four years prior. He was a head football coach at Miller Grove (2005-09) and Stone Mountain (2023-24). Russell worked for the GHSA from 2014 to 2017, then returned in 2023 as assistant executive director. The GHSA no longer will have the assistant athletic executive director position, as Jewell will be one of eight associate directors. Danny Redshaw, an athletic director at Lowndes the past 14 years and a Hall of Fame baseball coach, will oversee baseball and volleyball. Redshaw was Lowndes’ baseball coach from 1997 to 2014 and in 2019, won a state title in 2000 and was elected to the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame in 2014.

Kent Morrow, an educator at Locust Grove, will manage the PSR and supervise esports, riflery and golf. Morrow has been a football, flag football and baseball official and coached riflery.