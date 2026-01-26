Atlanta Falcons A Falcons timeline since the team fired Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot Coach Kevin Stefanski’s introductory news conference is set for Tuesday. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (Joshua A. Bickel/AP)

Here’s a timeline of key events involving the Falcons since they finished their 2025 season: Jan. 4 Around 8:30 p.m. after the team’s final regular-season game, news breaks that coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot had been fired. Morris had been the coach since January 2024 and Fontenot the general manager since January 2021.

Jan. 5 Falcons owner Arthur Blank issues a letter to the fans stating that “we have fallen short” and announcing major structural changes to the football operation. Greg Beadles receives a promotion to president and CEO, and Rich McKay would oversee critical Blank group initiatives, including major events on the horizon for Atlanta with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Blank also reveals that the team planned to hire a president of football. Jan. 8 The Falcons completed interviews with Detroit Lions COO Mike Disner and Carolina Panthers executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tillis for the organization’s president of football. Jan. 9 The Falcons complete interviews with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, San Francisco’s director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams and CBS analyst and Falcons legend Matt Ryan for the president of football job. Jan. 10 Ryan is named the Falcons new president of football.

Jan. 10 Ryan goes right to work. The team starts interviewing candidates for the head coach opening. The Falcons announce completed interviews with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

Jan. 11 The team announces they completed an interview with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. Jan. 12 The Falcons announce they completed interviews with former Ravens coach John Harbaugh and former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. Jan. 15 The Giants and John Harbaugh reach an agreement in principle. They hammer out the details over the next week. Falcons complete interview with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who would later land the Dolphins job. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is also interviewed. The former Georgia State defensive coordinator would later land the Ravens job. Jan. 16 The Falcons announce they completed an interview with former Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. He would be the ninth and final person interviewed for the position. Jan. 17 Falcons hold second interviews with Stefanski. He’s offered the job and becomes the 20th head coach in team history.