A Falcons timeline since the team fired Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot

Here’s a timeline of key events involving the Falcons since they finished their 2025 season:
Jan. 4
Around 8:30 p.m. after the team’s final regular-season game, news breaks that coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot had been fired. Morris had been the coach since January 2024 and Fontenot the general manager since January 2021.
Jan. 5
Falcons owner Arthur Blank issues a letter to the fans stating that “we have fallen short” and announcing major structural changes to the football operation. Greg Beadles receives a promotion to president and CEO, and Rich McKay would oversee critical Blank group initiatives, including major events on the horizon for Atlanta with the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Blank also reveals that the team planned to hire a president of football.
Jan. 8
The Falcons completed interviews with Detroit Lions COO Mike Disner and Carolina Panthers executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tillis for the organization’s president of football.
Jan. 9
The Falcons complete interviews with Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, San Francisco’s director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams and CBS analyst and Falcons legend Matt Ryan for the president of football job.
Jan. 10
Ryan is named the Falcons new president of football.
Ryan goes right to work. The team starts interviewing candidates for the head coach opening. The Falcons announce completed interviews with Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde.
Jan. 11
The team announces they completed an interview withBrowns coach Kevin Stefanski.
The Giants and John Harbaugh reach an agreement in principle. They hammer out the details over the next week. Falcons complete interview with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who would later land the Dolphins job. Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is also interviewed. The former Georgia State defensive coordinator would later land the Ravens job.
Jan. 16
The Falcons announce they completed an interview with former Raiders coach Antonio Pierce. He would be the ninth and final person interviewed for the position.
James Liipfert, assistant general manager for the Texans, completes his interview with the Falcons for their general manager job. Liipfert played linebacker and was a three-year letter-winner at Georgia Tech. He is from Marshallville in Macon County. Also, Andy Weidl, assistant general manager for the Steelers, completes his interview for the general manager job.
The Falcons power through four more interviews for general manager. They interview Cunningham and Williams, who were also interviewed for president of football. They also interview Chiefs’ executive Mike Bradway and Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas.
Jan. 27
Kevin Stefanski is set to have his introductory news conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The search for the general manager is “ongoing.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.