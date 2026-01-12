Falcons complete interview with John Harbaugh for head-coaching job

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)

And they got an interview Monday with former Ravens coach John Harbaugh, likely the top available candidate.

The Falcons are moving swiftly in the process for interviewing candidates for their open head-coaching job.

Harbaugh, 63, helped the Ravens achieve a consistent level of excellence over his 18 seasons in Baltimore, with a Super Bowl win in 2012. The Ravens missed the playoffs this season after a loss in the final regular-season game, and he was fired last week.

He had been with the Ravens since 2008, and was previously with the Eagles as a special-teams coordinator from 1998-2006 and secondary coach in 2007.

Since firing coach Raheem Morris on Jan. 4, the Falcons have completed head coach interviews with: