Falcons complete interview with John Harbaugh for head-coaching job

Former Ravens head coach is one of the top available candidates for head coach.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
By AJC Sports
27 minutes ago

The Falcons are moving swiftly in the process for interviewing candidates for their open head-coaching job.

And they got an interview Monday with former Ravens coach John Harbaugh, likely the top available candidate.

Harbaugh, 63, helped the Ravens achieve a consistent level of excellence over his 18 seasons in Baltimore, with a Super Bowl win in 2012. The Ravens missed the playoffs this season after a loss in the final regular-season game, and he was fired last week.

He had been with the Ravens since 2008, and was previously with the Eagles as a special-teams coordinator from 1998-2006 and secondary coach in 2007.

Since firing coach Raheem Morris on Jan. 4, the Falcons have completed head coach interviews with:

