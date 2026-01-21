Falcons’ search for general manager heating up with four reported candidates
The team looks to replace Terry Fontenot, who was fired after Atlanta completed its eighth consecutive losing season.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank (left) attends a news conference with the organization’s new president of football Matt Ryan on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Flowery Branch. The team has plans to interview four candidates for its open general manager position, according to multiple reports. (Brynn Anderson/AP)
The Falcons have plans to interview four candidates, according to multiple reports. The team has not announced any completed interviews.
Texans assistant general manager James Liipfert, Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl, Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams are set to interview.
Cunningham, 40, is highly regarded for his work with the Eagles and Ravens. He declined the Cardinals job in January 2023 and is waiting for the right opportunity.
He started with the Ravens as a personnel assistant (2008-12) and worked as an area scout (2013-16).
He joined the Eagles as the director of college scouting (2017-18), served as the assistant director of player personnel (2019-20) and was the director of player personnel (2021). He’s been with the Bears in his current role for the past four seasons.
Before joining the front-office ranks, Cunningham signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free-agent offensive lineman in 2008. A native of Carrollton, Texas, he earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2007 and his master’s in education in 2008 from Virginia.
Williams was a finalist for the Jacksonville general manager job last season. Williams is in his 15th season with the 49ers. He worked his way up from being an area scout.
He’s a native of Santa Rosa, California, and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Columbiain 2010.
