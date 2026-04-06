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Former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King to visit Falcons, per report

The Georgia Tech record-setting quarterback is expected to be a later-round draft pick.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King works with position players during Georgia Tech Pro Day at John Brock Football Practice Facility, Friday, March, 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King works with position players during Georgia Tech Pro Day at John Brock Football Practice Facility, Friday, March, 13, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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58 minutes ago

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, former Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has visits scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers this week.

King was prolific in his Georgia Tech career, helping to revive Tech’s program after transferring from Texas A&M. He set a program single-season record with 3,920 yards of total offense last year, surpassing the school’s touchdown record with 85 in 32 games.

At the NFL Combine, King recorded a 4.46 40-yard dash, the fifth-fastest time ever by a quarterback at a combine. He might project as more of a Day 3 NFL draft pick, but he is known for his toughness and leadership.

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King did well in his throwing drills at Tech’s pro day, with offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge offering up what he tells NFL teams when they ask him about King: “Tougher than a $2 dollar steak,” he said. “Toughest dude I know. Just a dude’s dude.

“He’s what you want in the quarterback position. I’m not just saying that. I’m not just going to give praise. He’s what you expect him to be. He’s the guy.”

The Falcons return quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is recovering from an ACL tear last November, and in March released Kirk Cousins and later signed Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal.

After an 8-9 season and missing the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year, the Falcons fired coach Raheem Morris and hired Kevin Stefanski, former Browns coach.

The NFL Draft begins April 23.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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