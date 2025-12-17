The Win Column: Bravo, Bravos

Hey y’all.
Buford conquered Carrollton for the 6A state football championship last night, and the Wolves may just find themselves crowned unofficial national champs, too.
While we wait on today’s title tilts, prepare yourself to talk Hawks, the College Football Playoff, fandom in general and sports-related gift ideas — plus how we feel about the Braves’ offseason moves.
It ain’t splashy, exactly. We’re talking about a primo reliever, a shortstop with an injury history and a couple of very good backups.
But you know what?
I dig what the Braves are doing — a lot.
Beyond the specifics, though, it’s just nice to see more real, live big leaguers added to the mix.
You know what I mean.
No offense to, like, Eli White. Or any of the 4,000 different pitchers the Braves used as things skidded out of control last season.
But if you’re serious about chasing a title, those guys can’t be your first call off the bench. (Remember how depressing it was last season, trotting out lineups with three or four dudes you’d never heard of before?)
A healthy mix of established role players goes a long way — and the average age among Atlanta’s new additions falls just shy of 33 years old.
Cool. So what’s next, Alex?
Any of this being deemed successful, of course, depends on the context. Nothing works if the regulars don’t figure things out in regards to offense and injuries.
But consider me bullish.
What do you think about the Braves offseason so far?
Let me just say: I’m proud of y’all.
If you’ll recall, last week’s poll question involved a theoretical Hawks trade: Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher and a boatload of draft picks for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Surprisingly, only a few of you bit. In fact …
… a full two-thirds of voters selected “Actually, I’d like to see how things play out with the current roster.”
And that’s why I’m proud. A willingness to wait shows both faith and patience — neither of which is easy to come by.
🤔 Meanwhile: The Hawks are 15-12 after a bit of a bumpy start to December, but Young should return to the lineup relatively soon. The health of Kristaps Porzingis is now the big question moving forward.
Alabama and Oklahoma get the College Football Playoff started Friday in Norman (8 p.m., ABC) before a trio of matchups take the stage Saturday:
A couple of good games, a couple of potential duds — but what we really want to know is who’s gonna win it all.
Accordingly, I asked high school football whiz Loren Maxwell if he could calculate the title odds for each team in the playoff field.
He did, factoring in records, seeding and special strength of resume calculations — then ran a computer simulation exactly 1 million times (really).
📈 Here’s where things landed:
The rest of the teams — Oklahoma, Miami, Alabama, Tulane, James Madison — have less than 1% chance to take the title, according to the projections. (James Madison is staring down to longest odds of all, at 21,420:1.)
Fun stuff … even if that Georgia number feels a little light.
📺 In nonplayoff news: Your Conference USA champion Kennesaw State Owls tackle MAC champ Western Michigan in Friday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl. Kickoff’s at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
D. Orlando Ledbetter, the AJC’s Hall of Fame Falcons beat writer, has a very specific idea of what constitutes a “real fan.”
“Real fans — like in Detroit and Cleveland — would stick with their teams through the tough times and not threaten ownership with economic withdrawal. Lions and Browns fans have stuck around no matter what. Either you are a real fan or a bandwagon jumper,” he wrote in last week’s Dirty Birds Dispatch, while responding to a reader.
The “economic withdrawal” thing is partly a response to Matt Chernoff, an afternoon drive host on 680 The Fan, calling for fans to skip upcoming Falcons home games.
D-Led added this when I asked for clarification: “There’s no such thing as boycotting and still claiming to be a fan.”
Fair enough. But not sure I agree.
As the existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre (fancy!) once said, “Freedom is what you do with what’s been done to you.”
Translation: How you react to things is a defining part of life. It’s your choice to opt out (or in) to whatever degree you want. You can live and die with every Falcons game … or not.
You’re still a fan.
And it’s just football.
Live your life.
Just eight days left until Christmas, folks, and Hanukkah’s well underway. But it’s never too late to do a little shopping for the sports-loving lunatic in your life.
We perused the nether regions of the internet to offer a couple of gifting suggestions for each pro team in town.
🎁 FOR THE BRAVES FAN
🎁 FOR THE DREAM FAN
🎁 FOR THE FALCONS FAN
🎁 FOR THE HAWKS FAN
🎁 FOR THE UNITED FAN
Head coach Jarvis Jones (left) and the rest of Carver-Columbus’ coaching staff wore camo waders to the Class 2A state championship game.
Why? It was time to “hunt” Hapeville Charter.
The Tigers won 24-7 … and high school football remains the best.
Until next time.