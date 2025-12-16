Atlanta Hawks Hawks assign guard Trae Young to G League team for practice Four-time All-Star continues to increase his conditioning activities and the team expects him to return to practice this week. Injured Hawks guard Trae Young walks on the court during a break against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Atlanta. The Hawks have not given a firm date on Young’s return to play. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Hawks assigned guard Trae Young to the College Park Skyhawks, their G League franchise, on Tuesday as he progresses from his injury rehabilitation and prepares to return to the Hawks’ active roster. The Hawks announced Saturday that Young had continued to increase his conditioning activities and that they expected him to return to practice this week.

They added that they would update his status as they deemed it appropriate. RELATED Hawks guard Trae Young takes a step closer to return Young sustained a right knee MCL sprain Oct. 29 in the Hawks’ matchup against the Nets. He has missed the past 22 games after appearing in the first four and in half the first quarter of the game in Brooklyn. NBA teams typically assign players who have missed extended time to their G League franchises as a way to reacclimate. Most recently, the Lakers assigned LeBron James to their affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, after he missed the early part of the season because of sciatica.

Given that Young has not practiced since October, the team would use practice with the Skyhawks as a way to help him regain some conditioning before a full practice with the Hawks. It also gives Young a bit of a controlled environment to play five-on-five and get other live repetitions of new plays the Hawks might have run in his absence.