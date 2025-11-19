After absence last season, Braves Fest returns to Truist Park in January

Braves Fest will return on Jan. 31, 2026.
After the Braves didn’t host their preseason extravaganza in 2025 because of ongoing preparations for hosting the All-Star Game, the franchise has announced it will have its fan-centric celebration in 2026.
Braves Fest will return on Jan. 31, 2026.
After the Braves didn’t host their preseason extravaganza in 2025 because of ongoing preparations for hosting the All-Star Game, the franchise has announced it will have its fan-centric celebration in 2026.
The free event is a full-day experience spanning Truist Park and The Battery. It features interactive opportunities, live entertainment, dining and chances to meet the 2026 Braves, beginning at 10 a.m.
In 2024, the Braves had more than 90,000 claimed tickets for their festival. They drew more than 50,000 despite rainy conditions.
Attendees can interact with Braves players and coaches through Q&As, autograph sessions, photo stations, Bowl with The Braves, MLB The Show and more. The Braves’ Kids Club will also offer family-focused events. Truist Park will be open for fans to run the bases and play on the field.
The weekend will begin with the Braves Fest Gala on Jan. 30. It’s held in the Delta SKY360° Club at Truist Park and will feature the ‘Braves Country Night’ theme. That includes custom hat branding, live music and line dancing while interacting with the 2026 Braves.
Tickets for the gala are available now at braves.com/bravesfest. Braves Fest tickets are free and available now on the team’s website. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Additional Braves Fest schedule details will be available at a later time.
The Braves are coming off a disappointing 76-win season in which they were derailed by injuries. They’ll hope some offseason upgrades and better health fortune vaults them back into the postseason mix under new manager Walt Weiss and a reshaped coaching staff in 2026.