After absence last season, Braves Fest returns to Truist Park in January

Atlanta Braves (from left) second baseman Ozzie Albies, first baseman Matt Olson and catcher Sean Murphy throw free t-shirts to fans at Georgia Power Pavilion Stage during Braves Fest Opening Rally at The Battery Atlanta, Saturday, January 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

After the Braves didn’t host their preseason extravaganza in 2025 because of ongoing preparations for hosting the All-Star Game, the franchise has announced it will have its fan-centric celebration in 2026.

The free event is a full-day experience spanning Truist Park and The Battery. It features interactive opportunities, live entertainment, dining and chances to meet the 2026 Braves, beginning at 10 a.m.

In 2024, the Braves had more than 90,000 claimed tickets for their festival. They drew more than 50,000 despite rainy conditions.

Attendees can interact with Braves players and coaches through Q&As, autograph sessions, photo stations, Bowl with The Braves, MLB The Show and more. The Braves’ Kids Club will also offer family-focused events. Truist Park will be open for fans to run the bases and play on the field.

The weekend will begin with the Braves Fest Gala on Jan. 30. It’s held in the Delta SKY360° Club at Truist Park and will feature the ‘Braves Country Night’ theme. That includes custom hat branding, live music and line dancing while interacting with the 2026 Braves.