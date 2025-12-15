Georgia Bulldogs New details emerge in shoplifting arrest of two Georgia football players Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker left an Athens Walmart with about $100 in items, police report says. Georgia running back Bo Walker (right) runs for a 15-yard touchdown against Charlotte defensive back Treyveon McGee during the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Walker, a freshman, scored three touchdowns in the game. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — New details have emerged following the Friday arrests of Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker for misdemeanor charges of theft by shopflifting. According to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident took place at a Walmart on Lexington Road in Athens just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

RELATED Why Georgia shouldn’t overthink possible Ole Miss rematch in Sugar Bowl The police report alleges that an employee spotted Walker and Glover walking out of the store with paper towels, paper plates and Febreze products without having paid for the items. After exiting, Walker and Glover initially refused to go back into the store with Walmart employees to the loss prevention office before one of the players, who was not identified, attempted to reenter the store and leave through a different door, according to the report. Eventually, both elected to enter the store with the employees and remain there. An officer arrived on the scene, where Glover and Walker were detained in handcuffs in the store, the report said. Per the report, Walker and Glover told the officer they had not intended to steal the merchandise and that they had lost track of what items had been scanned. Walmart loss prevention calculated that the paper towels, plates and Febreze products totaled approximately $100 and that the store would be pressing charges for theft by shoplifting. A different Walmart employee informed Walker and Glover that they are barred from the Walmart location for two years for the incident. Walker and Glover were transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail without incident.

Walker was booked at 5:30 p.m. Friday, while Glover was booked at 5:55 p.m. Both were released on bond of $1,500 each shortly before 8 p.m. Friday.

Georgia provided a statement on the arrest Friday. “We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information.” Georgia deputy athletic director Steven Drummond said in a statement. “This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.” Both are freshmen on this year‘s team. Glover is from Fairburn and has started 11 games for the Bulldogs at right guard this season. Glover was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team Thursday. Walker is a running back from Ellenwood. He has rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries in his freshman season. He scored three touchdowns in Georgia’s win over Charlotte. Walker is sidelined following jaw surgery. He suffered the injury in a car accident after Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech.