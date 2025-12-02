UGA Logo
2 Georgia football freshmen arrested on shoplifting charges

Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were booked Friday.
Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (center) blocks against Austin Peay linebacker Jaycob Neely during their game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens.. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia football players Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, on Friday, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail log. The Athens-Clarke County Police were the arresting agency.

Walker was booked at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, while Glover was booked at 5:55 p.m. ET. As of publication time, Walker and Glover were still in custody, with bonds set at $1,500 each.

“We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information.” Georgia deputy athletic director Steven Drummond said in a statement. “This is a pending legal matter, and we will not have further comment at this time.”

Both are freshmen on this year‘s team. Glover is from Fairburn, Georgia, and has started 11 games for the Bulldogs at right guard this season. He was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team on Thursday.

Walker is a running back from Ellenwood, Georgia. He rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries in his freshman season. He scored three touchdowns in Georgia’s win over Charlotte.

Walker is currently sidelined following jaw surgery. He reportedly suffered injury in a car accident after Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech.

Georgia’s next game is set for Jan. 1, where the Bulldogs will face the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

