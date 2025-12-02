2 Georgia football freshmen arrested on shoplifting charges

Georgia football players Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, on Friday, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail log. The Athens-Clarke County Police were the arresting agency.
Walker was booked at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, while Glover was booked at 5:55 p.m. ET. As of publication time, Walker and Glover were still in custody, with bonds set at $1,500 each.
“We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information.” Georgia deputy athletic director Steven Drummond said in a statement. “This is a pending legal matter, and we will not have further comment at this time.”
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
