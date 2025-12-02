2 Georgia football freshmen arrested on shoplifting charges

Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover (center) blocks against Austin Peay linebacker Jaycob Neely during their game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Athens.. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Walker was booked at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, while Glover was booked at 5:55 p.m. ET. As of publication time, Walker and Glover were still in custody, with bonds set at $1,500 each.

Georgia football players Dontrell Glover and Bo Walker were arrested on charges of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor, on Friday, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail log. The Athens-Clarke County Police were the arresting agency.

“We were informed of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information.” Georgia deputy athletic director Steven Drummond said in a statement. “This is a pending legal matter, and we will not have further comment at this time.”

Both are freshmen on this year‘s team. Glover is from Fairburn, Georgia, and has started 11 games for the Bulldogs at right guard this season. He was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team on Thursday.

Walker is a running back from Ellenwood, Georgia. He rushed for 100 yards on 22 carries in his freshman season. He scored three touchdowns in Georgia’s win over Charlotte.

Walker is currently sidelined following jaw surgery. He reportedly suffered injury in a car accident after Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech.