Metro Atlanta

Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at Town Center at Cobb, police say

A large number of law enforcement officials are responding to the mall at 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway.
Law enforcement officials gather behind crime scene tape Wednesday afternoon at the Town Center at Cobb amid an officer-involved shooting investigation. (Ben Hendren for the AJC).
Law enforcement officials gather behind crime scene tape Wednesday afternoon at the Town Center at Cobb amid an officer-involved shooting investigation. (Ben Hendren for the AJC).
By
20 minutes ago

Numerous law enforcement officials are responding to the Town Center at Cobb Wednesday afternoon amid an officer-involved shooting investigation, police said.

Motorists and residents should avoid the shopping area, according to Cobb County police. The GBI, which is also at the scene, confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the agency “has been requested by the Cobb County Police Department to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation.”

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by law enforcement and can be broadly applied in any number of situations. The AJC will update this language as more details emerge.

Cobb police first reported the incident before 3 p.m. and warned residents and motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

A photojournalist for The AJC is at the scene.

Law enforcement officials were grouped in front of one of the mall’s entrances near the Macy’s furniture gallery.

Officials respond to an officer-involved shooting investigation in the parking lot of the Town Center at Cobb mall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Officials respond to an officer-involved shooting investigation in the parking lot of the Town Center at Cobb mall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Town Center is at 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway, between I-75 and I-575. A representative for the mall declined to answer questions but said it is operating under normal hours. The shopping center’s posted hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

— Staff writer Taylor Croft contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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