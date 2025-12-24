Atlanta Hawks Hawks fall in rematch to Bulls, lose fourth consecutive game Though Atlanta eventually tied the score at 123, they could not string together defensive stops without fouling. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (center) shoots against Hawks forwards Zaccharie Risacher (left) and Asa Newell on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Hawks gave away their rematch against the Bulls on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena. The Bulls handed the Hawks a 126-123 loss, their fourth straight. The Hawks led by 13 points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bulls rattled off six consecutive points, with Nikola Vucevic’s jumper over Onyeka Okongwu cutting the Hawks’ lead to five with 9:08 to play.

The Bulls’ 15-2 run allowed them to take a 122-119 lead with 39.8 to play that forced the Hawks to call timeout. RELATED Power of friendship: Johnson, Okongwu’s rapport paying off for Hawks Though the Hawks eventually tied the game at 123 with 1.9 to play, they could not string together defensive stops without fouling. “He grabbed his arm and pulled him down,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said of the foul called on Zaccharie Risacher that sent Coby White to the free throw line with 1.9 seconds to play. “You guys can see it. It’s not hard to see. I don’t know what you can do about that, but it’s unfortunate. You don’t want the game to be won or lost over a call like that. “I’m sure they’ll have a two-minute report and presumably they’ll talk about it. He just grabbed his arm and pulled him into him. We put ourselves in a position where that can happen. You want to not be in (a) position (where) we have to get a stop on the last possession.”

Quick stats: Hawks Jalen Johnson finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Guard Trae Young reached a double-double with 3:01 remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 22 points and 15 assists.

RELATED Hawks front-court depth takes another hit via injury Key moment Things got heated in Tuesday night’s action during a dead ball. Johnson had drawn a foul off Bulls forward Matas Buzelis. The Bulls forward had dunked the ball on Luke Kennard on the previous end and said something to Johnson. So the Hawks forward looked to return the favor. As Johnson waited to take his free throw, Young and Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu got into an altercation. Young had patted Dosunmu on his butt as he walked away and the Bulls guard walked back. Dosunmu got in Young’s face and the Hawks bench emptied. RELATED Hawks guard Trae Young returns to action in starting lineup Highlight play Hawks rookie big Asa Newell had a 44-second stretch in the second quarter where he did a little bit of everything. Newell kicked it off by tipping the ball away from Bulls guard White to center Vucevic at the top of the key. He followed through and got an easy dunk in transition on the other end. Then on the next possession, the Hawks rotated the ball around the perimeter, where it found Newell front of the Bulls bench.