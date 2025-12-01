Georgia Bulldogs Georgia basketball leaning on depth early in season Thirteen Bulldogs saw the court in Georgia’s 123-81 victory over Tennessee Tech. Junior forward Marcus "Smurf” Millender on Nov. 29, 2025, during Georgia basketball’s game against Tennessee Tech at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs won 123-81. (Courtesy of Georgia Athletic Association)

By Olivia Sayer 1 hour ago

A slight ovation rained through Stegeman Coliseum Saturday afternoon as Brandon Klatsky and Jaden Newell checked into the game. The two juniors rarely see the court for Georgia basketball — with only six and seven appearances in 2024 — but their entrances almost always draw applause.

Chalk it up to watching two former walk-ons receive minutes, or the fact that seeing Klatsky and Newell usually indicates the Bulldogs are closing in on a big victory, but everyone in attendance loves to watch them play. And thanks to Georgia’s depth, it’s become a frequent occurrence this season. “I feel like this year we have a bunch of real talented guys,” sophomore center Somto Cyril said. “Everybody on the team is pretty good, and we all play our role pretty well.” RELATED Georgia’s cause for concern revealed in win over Maryland Eastern Shore Georgia, who moved to 7-1 with a victory over Tennessee Tech on Saturday, is far from a one-man show this season. The Bulldogs possess an 11-deep lineup that frequently rotates.

They used 11 players in all eight of their games, with 13 Bulldogs taking the court against Tennessee Tech. Six of them finished with double-digit points, including leading-scorer Smurf Millender, who notched 22 off the bench.

It marked Georgia’s fourth consecutive game with a different leading scorer, as Jeremiah Wilkinson, Blue Cain and Jake Wilkins all previously earned the title. “I like the 11 that we’re playing,” coach Mike White said. “As long as we continue to improve and guys are contributing in one facet — at least producing offensively or defensively or rebounding, or in one area, preferably more — then I’m going to continue to play 11 as long as we can stay healthy.” Having multiple players who can lead a team complements Georgia’s offensive scheme. The Bulldogs implemented a high-tempo offense before the year — inspired by the New York Knicks — that involves quickly moving up-and-down the court. The style of play can become tiresome for a group utilizing it for the first time, making a deep bench crucial to its success. “It feels good because it helps us stay fresh when there’s guys that can come in the game and maintain the flow,” Cyril said. “The energy and everything.”

RELATED Jeremiah Wilkinson thriving in Georgia basketball’s offense The philosophy already led to several big wins. Georgia began its season with a 45-point victory over Bellarmine that marked its largest in a season opener since 1986 and followed it up with a 65-point win over Maryland Eastern Shore two days later. The Bulldogs most recently beat Tennessee Tech, 123-81, in a game that featured their third-highest scoring output in program history. “You kind of just got to put your ego aside,” junior guard Jordan Ross said. “Not necessarily putting your personal goals aside, but just knowing that there’s something bigger than you.” Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Georgia’s depth is how players stay bought into the concept. It would have been understandable for some of them to take every open shot they receive early on, especially the eight newcomers looking to prove themselves.