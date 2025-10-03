Georgia Bulldogs 3 takeaways from Georgia basketball’s open film session What stood out from Mike White’s hour-long film session with local media members. Georgia Bulldogs wants to use its depth to play a higher-tempo offense this season. The Bulldogs' season begins on Nov. 3 when they host Bellarmine. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

With Georgia football standing idle this weekend, the basketball program took center stage. The Bulldogs, who are 10 days away from their season-opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 3, allowed local media members to receive a glimpse into their preparation. Georgia held an hourlong film session with coach Mike White on Monday afternoon, followed by an open practice.

RELATED Georgia announces contract extensions for 4 head coaches Georgia’s 45.2% field goal clip finished in the middle tier of SEC teams last season, while its 32.9% success rate from beyond the arc ranked 10th. The Bulldogs struggled in their first exhibition game Oct. 15 against Georgia State, shooting 40.7% overall and 13.8% from 3-point range, which would have marked their second-lowest percentage in a game last season.

"That might be our strength this year," guard Jordan Ross said. "Everyone can shoot it at a high clip, at a high rate, so it should be exciting." Georgia is also focusing on its fast-break defense, as it does not want teams to score within the first eight seconds of a shot clock. Georgia State only tallied eight fast-break points to Georgia's 19. Georgia is still working on communication. The eight new additions to Georgia's roster indicate that it's going to take time to develop chemistry. The Bulldogs participated in multiple drills to build on-court communication, including a 4-on-3 exercise that emphasized being loud and decisive. Georgia also began its open practice with a review of communication signals. White shared that he drew on concepts from the NBA's New York Knicks to build the Bulldogs' system, which centers on players reacting to what happens on the court rather than memorizing specific play calls. It requires athletes to use previously installed concepts as a baseline for their in-game decision-making. RELATED Postseason expectations are nothing new for Georgia guard Jordan Ross Players are not the only ones working on their communication, as coaches will have less time to project their messages during the game because of the SEC's timeout clock. The on-court display will provide consistency in the length of timeouts and ensure coaches stick to the allotted time.