Georgia Bulldogs Why Georgia basketball's win over Bellarmine was 'special' for Bulldogs Georgia coach Mike White achieved his 300th-career victory in the 104-59 win.

Georgia coach Mike White had no idea he was on the verge of a special accomplishment when he rolled out of bed Monday morning. The fourth-year headman was only focused on the Bulldogs beginning their season on a positive note. It was only after a text from Mike LaPlante, a close friend who gave White his first coaching job at Jacksonville State, that White realized he was one victory shy of reaching 300 career wins.

And later that evening, he earned it in grand fashion at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs defeated Bellarmine, 104-59, to begin their season. The 45-point victory marked Georgia’s largest in an opener since it won by the same number on Nov. 28, 1986. “Didn’t think about it again until after the game,” White said of earning the accomplishment. “Just been really fortunate to coach really good players, great people, and as much as any, working with great people.” RELATED 3 takeaways from Georgia basketball’s open film session It’s one thing to deflect praise onto others, but White also displayed his humility through his actions. After receiving the game ball from athletic director Josh Brooks, he presented it to junior guard Brandon Klatsky.

White asked for the ball in the hallway before entering the locker room, but Brooks at least wanted to deliver it to the head coach in front of his team before he passed it along.

“My boss vetoed that,” White said of trying to give the ball to Klatsky right away instead of waiting for his acknowledgment. “He pulled the boss card out.” Klatsky, a former walk-on who is now on scholarship, scored five points in the final 57 seconds to put Georgia over the century mark. “I think I might have to talk to him and give it right back to him because I think his milestone is more important than mine,” Klatsky said. “Me being here (for) four years with him, it’s so impressive and so special.” Georgia fired on all cylinders against a Bellarmine team it should’ve commanded. However, unlike past seasons where players such as Asa Newell and Noah Thomasson dominated the scoring — they tallied an average of nearly 97 more points than the next-closest teammate — the Bulldogs spread the wealth around.

Cal transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson proved his impressive exhibition performances — that saw him lead Georgia with 30 points — were not a fluke with 15 points, while returner Blue Cain matched his tally with an imposing defensive showing that included four rebounds and three steals. The Bulldogs’ freshmen also showed promise. Kareem Stagg scored eight points in just over 13 minutes, and Jake Wilkins notched 12 with a second-half dunk that made Stegeman Coliseum rise to its feet. The play also invoked a slight smile from his dad, Dominique, who was in attendance. “He didn’t say anything about the dunk,” Wilkins said. “But he was just telling me he’s proud of how hard I played because, as y’all can see, I struggled in the first half. Which is OK, but he was just happy that I responded the right way.” RELATED How Jake Wilkins embraces father Dominique’s legacy with Georgia basketball Wilkins missed on all three of his field goal attempts in the first half but rebounded with a 6 of 9 (66.7%) showing after halftime. His first 3-point shot of the season, a jumper with less than 15 minutes left in the game, started an 18-0 run from Georgia.