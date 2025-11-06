Georgia Bulldogs Georgia’s cause for concern revealed in win over Maryland Eastern Shore The Bulldogs earned their largest victory ever in Stegeman Coliseum but shot just 20% from beyond the arc. Georgia forward Jake Wilkins (21) during Georgia’s game against Maryland Eastern Shore at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

By Olivia Sayer Updated 1 hour ago link copied

Georgia basketball did not portray its best offensive showing Wednesday night against Maryland Eastern Shore. The Bulldogs beat the Hawks, 94-29, to earn their largest victory in Stegeman Coliseum in program history but struggled mightily on offense. Georgia shot just 20% on 40 3-point attempts, its most since trying 41 on March 2, 2024, against Texas A&M.

"I thought we were getting good looks," said guard Blue Cain, whose first 3-pointer broke the scoreless streak with less than two minutes remaining in the first half. "They just didn't really go in, and that happens sometimes." There are high expectations surrounding the Bulldogs this season. They're aiming for their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament — which would mark Georgia's first since 2002, which was later vacated — and brought in eight newcomers to replace lost talent. They've also previously discussed their conviction in being an offensively proficient team, claiming that it will be a strength. The Bulldogs backed up their claims with two high-scoring performances — they averaged 99 points against Bellarmine and Maryland Eastern Shore — but making just eight of 40 3-point attempts isn't exactly promising.

At least to those outside of the program.

"I've got confidence that we shoot it better than that," coach Mike White said. "We shoot it better than that in practice, and we go against each other. We practice at a pretty high level of intensity, as do most teams at our level. It's what's needed to get better." Georgia missed each of its first 17 3-point attempts before Cain drilled one with less than two minutes remaining before halftime. The Bulldogs' second-half performance was more encouraging, making six of their 20 shots, including five within the first 10 minutes. White attributed the switch to Georgia settling down and playing more team-oriented offense. "I think it has more to do with pressing a little bit with the ball in our hands, playing fast," White said. "It's early season, we're playing in front of our fans. It's their real games now, and guys (are) trying to establish themselves, as opposed to us establishing ourselves and taking our shots." Despite the lackluster display from beyond the arc, the Bulldogs pulled off a 65-point victory against a team that took Georgia Tech to overtime two days prior.

Most of the credit should be pointed towards Georgia's defense. The Bulldogs held Maryland Eastern Shore to just 29 points, the lowest by an opponent since Mississippi State scored 26 on Jan. 13, 1982. Georgia forced 31 turnovers and notched 18 steals, as the Hawks averaged under 15 points per half. "I don't know how elite our defense will be," White said. "We've got a ways to go, but (the SEC) is the best defensive league in the country, and we look (to be on) a potentially very good defensive course these last couple games." The Bulldogs ended their victory in style with a 23-0 run that stretched almost nine minutes, an impressive span considering the style of offense Georgia aims to play. The Bulldogs implemented a high-tempo scheme based on the New York Knicks' style of play, which can lead to a tired team by the game's end. Georgia didn't let the up-tempo play phase it. Instead, with the help of frequent substitutions, it played its best basketball late.