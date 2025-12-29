Falcons can play spoilers vs. Rams, who are vying for NFC playoff spot

Rams at Falcons
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: ESPN, CBS Atlanta
Line: Rams -7½
Outlook: The Falcons finish the season with their last two games at home, and they’ll want to establish some momentum heading into the offseason, coming off two straight wins. They could finish the season tied for first in the division, but they don’t hold the tiebreaker.
This story was updated to reflect that the Rams are not in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.