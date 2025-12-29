Falcons Logo
Falcons can play spoilers vs. Rams, who are vying for NFC playoff spot

Monday Night Football spotlight shines on Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Falcons look to pull upset.
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By AJC Sports
5 hours ago

Rams at Falcons

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: ESPN, CBS Atlanta

Line: Rams -7½

Outlook: The Falcons finish the season with their last two games at home, and they’ll want to establish some momentum heading into the offseason, coming off two straight wins. They could finish the season tied for first in the division, but they don’t hold the tiebreaker.

Pregame reading:

This story was updated to reflect that the Rams are not in contention for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

