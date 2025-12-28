Falcons’ X-factor Monday: How can they stop Rams WR Puka Nacua?

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua leads the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards per game. (John Froschauer/AP)

How the Falcons (6-9) defend Nacua, a crafty route-runner, will be the X-factor when they face the Rams (11-4) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Nacua, who’s 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, played at Washington and BYU and was selected in the fifth round (177th overall) in the 2023 NFL draft.

He currently leads the league with 114 catches and in yards per game at 113.7. He has 1,592 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl team for the second time Tuesday.

The Falcons faced a similar challenge in their outing Sunday against the Cardinals, who ran their pass game through tight end Trey McBride. The Falcons held him to four catches for 27 yards.

“There’s no one way to stop a guy that talented,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of McBride. “We did a number of different things to go cover him. Whether it was double teams, whether it was coverage zone, coverage eyes and awareness.”