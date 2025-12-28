Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ X-factor Monday: How can they stop Rams WR Puka Nacua?

Ulbrich: ‘(Nacua) catches these contested balls that don’t make sense.’
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua leads the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards per game. (John Froschauer/AP)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua leads the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards per game. (John Froschauer/AP)
By
5 hours ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, a former fifth-round draft pick, is a force.

How the Falcons (6-9) defend Nacua, a crafty route-runner, will be the X-factor when they face the Rams (11-4) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Nacua, who’s 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, played at Washington and BYU and was selected in the fifth round (177th overall) in the 2023 NFL draft.

He currently leads the league with 114 catches and in yards per game at 113.7. He has 1,592 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl team for the second time Tuesday.

RELATED
Falcons opponent: A quick look at Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams

The Falcons faced a similar challenge in their outing Sunday against the Cardinals, who ran their pass game through tight end Trey McBride. The Falcons held him to four catches for 27 yards.

“There’s no one way to stop a guy that talented,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of McBride. “We did a number of different things to go cover him. Whether it was double teams, whether it was coverage zone, coverage eyes and awareness.”

Safety Jessie Bates III was key to slowing McBride.

Bates and safety Xavier Watts will help the cornerbacks with Nacua at times. Also, the linebackers will need to help in the underneath zone coverages.

RELATED
Falcons’ Jalon Walker spreads Christmas joy in the freezing cold

“Man, I’m really at a loss for words when you study him because you see people (stay over the top) cloud him, and he beats cloud,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “You see people bracket him north and south, and he beats that. You see them bracket him east and west, and he beats that.”

Nacua has been pretty much unguardable.

“You see people gloving him (man-to-man) with beautiful coverage,” Ulbrich said. “Tight coverage. Sticky coverage, and he catches these contested balls that don’t make sense.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

020624 falcons photo

Falcons are hoping to follow Rams’ model to sustained winning

14m ago

Falcons hoping Michael Penix Jr. can develop into next Matthew Stafford

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson takes aim at team record books in third NFL season

Keep Reading

Stafford, Nacua lead high-scoring offense as Rams look to improve playoff position against Falcons

Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes is unlikely to return from ankle injury against the high-scoring Rams

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson takes aim at team record books in third NFL season

Featured

Shorts aren't often seen on the Beltline the week between Christmas and New Year's, but warm weather has given them extra use. Don't worry, winter lovers, because temperatures are going to drop drastically next week. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Springlike warmth to end as cold front roars in before New Year’s

UGA-Damon Wilson ll legal battle begs question of NIL contract enforceability

How to buy wine like a pro when traveling in the U.S.