Five things to know about the Falcons ahead of Monday night matchup vs. Rams

Here are five things to know about the Falcons this morning:
1. Matt Ryan report: The Falcons reportedly are interested in hiring former quarterback Matt Ryan for a “significant” front-office position, according Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. The team didn’t respond to requests for clarity on the matter.
2. Saints game time: The NFL set the Week 18 schedule. The Saints will play the Falcons at 1 p.m. Jan. 4. The Falcons won the first matchup against the Saints, 24-10, in Week 12.
3. NFC South champs? If the Falcons can beat the Rams tonight and Saints, they could end up tied for first place in the NFC South at 8-9. If the Bucs (7-9) beat the Panthers (8-8) on Saturday, all three could finish 8-9, with the Panthers winning the tiebreakers with a 3-1 head-to-head record among the three teams. Also, if the Falcons lose to the Rams and Saints (6-10), they would finish in last place at 6-11. The Rams are favored to bet the Falcons by 7.5 points, according to BetMGM.
4. One impressive win: The Falcons have only one victory over a team with a winning record, topping the Bills (11-5) in Week 6. The other five wins were over the Vikings (8-8), Saints (6-10), Commanders (4-12), Bucs (7-9) and Cardinals (3-13).
5. Malik Willis auditioning: The Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round (74th overall) in 2022 while Tennessee picked Malik Willis (Roswell High/Westlake) in the third round (86th overall). Willis, who’s set to become a free agent, looked good in the Packers’ loss to the Ravens on Saturday. He completed 18 of 21 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for two touchdowns and finished with a 134.6 passer rating.