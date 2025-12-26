Atlanta Falcons Falcons hoping Michael Penix Jr. can develop into next Matthew Stafford Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson says he sees similarities — such as a strong arm — in the quarterbacks. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (left) escapes the pocket during the first half against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Penix injured his knee later in the game and had season-ending surgery Nov. 25. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are watching quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s rehabilitation closely. But once Penix fully heals from reconstructive left knee surgery, the Falcons are hoping that he can continue to develop into a top-flight NFL passer.

Penix, who was taken with the eighth overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, has a strong arm, and the Falcons are hoping he can develop along the lines of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. "The initial thought watching just the tape," Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. "As a thrower, Mike has great vision. He's a good decision-maker. I think there were a lot of parallels. Then you just saw where Mike can grow and obviously keep getting better to have a style of play like (Stafford)." Robinson started his coaching career with the Rams in 2019. He was there when they traded with the Lions for Stafford in 2021. "Obviously, Mike's a pocket passer that can move," Robinson said. "Matthew is still moving — for his age, he's still moving very well in the pocket, finding those soft spots. We felt like there were a lot of parallels to it."

Both have the same stature, although Penix is left-handed. Stafford is 6-foot-3, 214 pounds and Penix is 6-3, 220 pounds.

Robinson went deeper into the comparison. “You hate comparing guys apples to apples, but there were definitely a lot of similarities in their game,” Robinson said. “I think the ability to touch any part of the field was a thing that stuck out.” Penix’s accuracy was an issue times this season. Once he can pinpoint some of his throws, he could take the next step in his development. Falcons quarterback great Matt Ryan didn’t have the super strong arm, but he leaned on his accuracy. “I think Mike’s going to just continue to grow with that next level of layering his throws,” Robinson said. “Obviously, Stafford’s got every throw in his book now. Mike did a great job this year on some of our second-level dagger and intermediate cuts, being able to layer throws over linebackers. That’s kind of the next level that you need.” Stafford, who was taken No. 1 overall out of Georgia in 2009, struggled early in his career with the Lions. He went 2-8 as a rookie and 1-2 the next season before suffering a right shoulder injury. He led the NFL with 663 attempts in his third season as he took the Lions to a 10-6 record and the playoffs.

The Lions were defeated by Saints 45-28 in the wild-card round. "One hundred percent that was an easy comp," Robinson said. "Obviously, we got here watching a bunch of our Rams (videotape) when we're installing our offense. Then in the morning, you're watching our Rams tape to get the installs. In the afternoon, you're watching draft prospects, and you're going back-to-back. You see Stafford. You watch Mike." There were a lot of similarities. "Obviously, they're still different players, but in terms of the ability to make all the throws, definitely checks the box," Robinson said. "I know Mike's just going to continue to progress and get better with his fundamentals, mechanics, all those things that just come with getting older and just maturing and understanding your own body and own biomechanics and those types of things." Coaches can fix a player's footwork. They can't make their passing arm stronger.

“Stafford’s kind of the model of footwork and all those things,” Robinson said. “Being in the right position to throw, being loaded on your foot and being able to make any throw. There are definitely a lot of similarities. Both are, obviously, it starts with their arm. Both are really talented.” There are some intangibles in play also. “You add that with just (Stafford’s) instincts, his vision, his feel for the pocket, his toughness, mental and physical toughness,” Robinson said. “He’s incredibly smart. I mean, he’s probably the smartest person, in general, I’ve ever been around. He’s got a wealth of knowledge in a number of different things. Some things are completely useless, but he’s an unbelievable guy.” Stafford went through some tough times in Detroit. In his first season in Los Angeles he led the Rams to the Super Bowl title. “New teammates, new city, new everything and high expectations,” Robinson said. “He comes in, he fits right in and ends up leading the way to the Super Bowl. He’s unbelievable in every aspect.”