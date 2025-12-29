Falcons Logo
With two games to play, Falcons need six sacks to break franchise record

Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked 19 times all season.
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus knows that the pass rush will have its hands full in trying to sack Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons defense is looking forward to the challenge of playing quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ No. 1-ranked offense.

The Falcons (6-9) face the Rams (11-4) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons defense, which ranks 14th overall in the NFL, has a tough challenge, but the team has rushed the passer well this season, and the Falcons have 50 sacks, which ranks second in the league.

“We have to find a way to get to the quarterback,” said Brandon Dorlus, who’s second on team with 7.5 sacks, behind James Pearce Jr.’s 8.5 sacks. “They’ve got some big guys in that interior. It’s going to be a fun game.”

The Falcons run the same offensive scheme as the Rams.

“They run the wide zone, dual-scheme, same thing as around here,” Dorlus said. “It’s like going against your own offense. They’ve got a great (offensive) line.”

The Falcons need six sacks to break the franchise record for most sacks in a season (55 sacks, 1997). Sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

The Falcons “Grits Blitz” defense of 1977 had 41.5 sacks in a 14-game season, according to Pro Football Reference. The 1978 team has 47 sacks in 16 games, and the 1980 team had 46 in 16 games.

The Falcons know getting to Stafford, who has been sacked 19 times this season, will be a challenge.

“It is one of the most just precise outfits out there, in regards to the way they attack you in the run game, pass game and the protection plan,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “I mean, it is so elite at every level. So, not only are they super talented, but they’re coached at the highest level. They consistently prepare at the highest level.”

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

