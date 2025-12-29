Atlanta Falcons With two games to play, Falcons need six sacks to break franchise record Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford has been sacked 19 times all season. Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus knows that the pass rush will have its hands full in trying to sack Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons defense is looking forward to the challenge of playing quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ No. 1-ranked offense. The Falcons (6-9) face the Rams (11-4) at 8:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons defense, which ranks 14th overall in the NFL, has a tough challenge, but the team has rushed the passer well this season, and the Falcons have 50 sacks, which ranks second in the league. RELATED Falcons’ Jalon Walker spreads Christmas joy in the freezing cold “We have to find a way to get to the quarterback,” said Brandon Dorlus, who’s second on team with 7.5 sacks, behind James Pearce Jr.’s 8.5 sacks. “They’ve got some big guys in that interior. It’s going to be a fun game.” The Falcons run the same offensive scheme as the Rams. “They run the wide zone, dual-scheme, same thing as around here,” Dorlus said. “It’s like going against your own offense. They’ve got a great (offensive) line.”

The Falcons need six sacks to break the franchise record for most sacks in a season (55 sacks, 1997). Sacks became an official statistic in 1982.