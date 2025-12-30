Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Bijan Robinson runs, catches and prays for his team With his faith at the forefront, Robinson turns in a record-breaking season for the Falcons. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs for yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The Falcons leaned heavily on running back Bijan Robinson to help them pull off the upset of the Rams on Monday Night Football. He shredded the Rams’ highly-respected defense for 195 yards rushing and a franchise record 93-yard touchdown run that ignited the 27-24 victory.

Robinson also set to the franchise record for most yards from scrimmage in a season in 16 games, just like William Andrews did back in 1983. He has a 17th game, but he secured the record in just 16. Robinson added five catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. The 93-yard run was dazzling. He made a linebacker miss at the 5-yard line, which would have been a 2-yard loss. He then weaved his way through the second level of the defense behind awesome blocks from right guard Chris Lindstrom, center Ryan Neuzil and left guard Matthew Bergeron.

Once in the secondary, wide receiver Drake London came over from the right and blocked the safety. Robinson read the block and sliced his way outside.

Then the foot race was on. “It takes everybody for those kind of plays to happen, for those kind of runs to happen,” Robinson said. “So, when Drake came and blocked that guy and wrapped around him, I was like, ‘Let me just try to make him go right, and then get up the field.’” When answering questions, Robinson always praises God first then tries to spread credit to the linemen first. “And then obviously with ‘Neuz’ (Ryan Neuzil) and Chris, that’s what they do, man,” Robinson said. “They always attack the backside. If you’re not there fast enough, and there’s nothing else on the front-side crease, then that’s when the big plays happen. So, without Drake and all the guys on the backside, and Chris and ‘Neuz’, and just everybody, man, those plays can’t happen.” With the quarterback position unsettled this season, the Falcons have had one constant in Robinson. After amassing 229 scrimmage yards, he moved past Andrews’ mark of 2,176 scrimmage yards in 1983. He now has 2,255 scrimmage yards with a game to play.

With 5,605 career scrimmage yards in his first three seasons, Robinson passed Christian McCaffrey (5,443) for the most scrimmage yards by a player under the age of 24 in NFL history. Also, with 1,445 rushing yards and 810 receiving yards, Robinson is the only player in NFL history to record at least 1,400 rushing yards and 810 receiving yards in a single season. “He’s a special player,” Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said. The Falcons had to go to Robinson late in the game to get in to field-goal range. On third-and-1 from the Rams’ 45 and the Falcons needing to get into field -goal range, Robinson got loose for a key 10-yard gain around left end. He wanted to come out to get a rest, but the Falcons needed him to make that one final run.

After the big run, Tyler Allgeier took the next three carries to help run the clock down. He picked up a yard, no gain and a yard before Gonzalez came one for the 51-yard field-goal attempt. “I mean, I said this 18 weeks ago, he’s the best player in football,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “It’s just as simple as that. He’s unbelievable. Everything he does for our football team, from running the football to catching the football to protecting to being a leader. He’s also our chaplain. He does it all. He’s unbelievable.” They need to pass around the helmet for a “Love offering” for the team chaplain. Cousins said the Falcons need to manage Robinson’s workload. “I mean, it’s whatever I can do to help this team win, man,” Robinson said. “I mean, I feel great right now. All I’ve got to do is get my maintenance treatment. But it’s fun, man, breaking tackles and doing stuff like that. That’s a part of the game.”