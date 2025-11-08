Can new kicker Zane Gonzalez save the Falcons?

Opinion: Falcons’ third kicker of season trying to be what the first two weren’t

Gonzalez has made 96 of 120 field-goal attempts (80%), with a long of 57 yards. He has made 146 of 153 extra-point attempts (95.4%).

He has played with the Browns (2017-18), Cardinals (2018-20), Panthers (2021) and the Commanders (2024).

Gonzalez, 30, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He has played in 69 NFL games after starring at Arizona State.

“Parker wasn’t trying to go out there and miss it,” special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “Nobody’s trying to do anything negative in that aspect. But when it comes down to it, yes, we are looking for a consistent presence at that position.”

Gonzalez was out of the NFL for two seasons (2022 and 2023) years before seeing some action with Washington last season.

“He took over when I think he was their sixth kicker there in Washington,” Williams said. “He did a good job there. I thought he was calm. He plays with great poise, has consistent technique, has a strong leg. He’s played in clutch situations.”

