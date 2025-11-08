Falcons Logo
Can new kicker Zane Gonzalez save the Falcons?

Atlanta signs the veteran kicker after Parker Romo’s costly miss.
Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez has made 96 of 120 field-goal attempts (80%), with a long of 57 yards. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS 2020)
By
41 minutes ago

BERLIN — The Falcons jumped into the kicker market too late and have been playing “musical kickers” all season.

The latest player to help turn the season around is Zane Gonzalez, who will replace Parker Romo.

When the Falcons (3-5) face the Colts (7-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Olympic Stadium, Gonzalez will be the X-factor.

Gonzalez will be expected to make the hard kicks from long distance and the easy kicks. A missed 44-yard field-goal attempt in the opener led to the release of kicker Younghoe Koo.

His replacement, Romo, was released Tuesday after missing an extra-point attempt that would have tied the score at 24-24 with 4:40 to play. The Falcons ended up losing 24-23 to the Patriots.

The Falcons also released kicker Ben Sauls from the practice squad.

Gonzalez, 30, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He has played in 69 NFL games after starring at Arizona State.

He has played with the Browns (2017-18), Cardinals (2018-20), Panthers (2021) and the Commanders (2024).

Gonzalez has made 96 of 120 field-goal attempts (80%), with a long of 57 yards. He has made 146 of 153 extra-point attempts (95.4%).

“Parker wasn’t trying to go out there and miss it,” special teams coordinator Marquice Williams said. “Nobody’s trying to do anything negative in that aspect. But when it comes down to it, yes, we are looking for a consistent presence at that position.”

Gonzalez was out of the NFL for two seasons (2022 and 2023) years before seeing some action with Washington last season.

“He took over when I think he was their sixth kicker there in Washington,” Williams said. “He did a good job there. I thought he was calm. He plays with great poise, has consistent technique, has a strong leg. He’s played in clutch situations.”

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

