Can new kicker Zane Gonzalez save the Falcons?

BERLIN — The Falcons jumped into the kicker market too late and have been playing “musical kickers” all season.
The latest player to help turn the season around is Zane Gonzalez, who will replace Parker Romo.
When the Falcons (3-5) face the Colts (7-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Olympic Stadium, Gonzalez will be the X-factor.
Gonzalez will be expected to make the hard kicks from long distance and the easy kicks. A missed 44-yard field-goal attempt in the opener led to the release of kicker Younghoe Koo.
His replacement, Romo, was released Tuesday after missing an extra-point attempt that would have tied the score at 24-24 with 4:40 to play. The Falcons ended up losing 24-23 to the Patriots.
The Falcons also released kicker Ben Sauls from the practice squad.