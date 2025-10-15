Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘We want a playoff organization’

On how special RB Bijan Robinson’s performance was today compared to what he does every day: “Yeah, he’s the best player in football. I’ve said it multiple times. I can’t say it enough. You can always have your pick. You can always go out there and figure out who you want to vote for, but in my opinion he’s the best player in football.”

On whether he got indication that Robinson was extra motivated to perform well because it was a Monday Night Football against Bills QB Josh Allen: “No, I just think these guys love to play for each other. It was the selfless attitude from all the team and all those guys going out there playing. Obviously, Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills, this team brings a playoff-like atmosphere. They bring guys that have been to where we want to go, and they’ve done what we want to do. They’ve been in those games, and they brought that to our stadium tonight, and it was a lot of fun to go out there and compete.”

On whether there was a point when the game started that he saw something from Robinson that made him think it he was going to perform how he did: “Not really. You see it on Monday. You see it on Tuesday. You see it on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, throughout the week. When he comes to work, he comes to work. That’s just what he does every single day. He comes out there ready to play and just like the rest of those guys. All of those guys come to play in practice. They love each other, and they play for each other, and that was a great sign of it today.”

On the difference between the team now compared to how they performed against Carolina in Week 3: “We didn’t play very well. The biggest difference is I thought that was the anomaly as opposed to what we’ve been doing the other games. I think the other games is more of what we are. It’s more of a true story of what our team are. We didn’t play that well that day. I came out here and admitted to our guys that we played bad. I came out here and admitted to you guys that we played bad. I told you to throw the stones as they would necessarily occur. Our guys have been doing what we’re supposed to do the rest of the time.”

On WR Ray-Ray McCloud being inactive: “Coaching decision on Ray-Ray tonight, just like everybody else, anybody that you put down that’s not active. Decided to put him down tonight. He’ll be back out competing next week. We’ll see where we go. We had everybody we needed. We got everybody we wanted tonight, and we got out there and got a big win.”

