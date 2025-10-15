Falcons Logo
Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘We want a playoff organization’

Players ‘went out and executed their game plan. They did a great job.’
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris answers questions after the NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Here are excerpts from what Falcons coach Raheem Morris had to say after the 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday night:

Opening statement: “Big-time team win. Well-fought by the guys. You knew it would be a tough game. Playoff-type atmosphere. The fans, the engagement, and everything they brought to the party tonight was absolutely outstanding. To see guys playing that way versus that team and that caliber and that quality of a team is absolutely outstanding. Let’s you know what you’ve got a chance to do.”

On the defense’s performance: “They went out and executed their game plan. They did a great job. I can’t wait to watch the film to see all the execution and the things that we talked about come to life. I can’t wait to watch those guys go out there and play for each other like they did today. It was a very excellent job by those guys going out there, rushing a very good quarterback, keeping him in the pocket up until that last drive, or whatever the case was. He was able to get out, but those guys did a great job of executing the game plan, doing exactly what we wanted to do versus a very good football team.”

On what the offense was able to do to have the 21-7 halftime lead: “Yeah, those guys came out, executed the game plan, drove right down the field, and were able to score touchdowns. We talked about the importance of scoring in the red zone. We talked about the importance of scoring against this type of team, against this type of quality of a team. We talked about being able to go down there and really execute our game plan, whether it was moving the chain on third downs or being able to own time of possession. Not really sure what the numbers were. Stats are for losers, but that was our goal, and the guys went out and really got it done today.”

On how special RB Bijan Robinson’s performance was today compared to what he does every day: “Yeah, he’s the best player in football. I’ve said it multiple times. I can’t say it enough. You can always have your pick. You can always go out there and figure out who you want to vote for, but in my opinion he’s the best player in football.”

On whether he got indication that Robinson was extra motivated to perform well because it was a Monday Night Football against Bills QB Josh Allen: “No, I just think these guys love to play for each other. It was the selfless attitude from all the team and all those guys going out there playing. Obviously, Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills, this team brings a playoff-like atmosphere. They bring guys that have been to where we want to go, and they’ve done what we want to do. They’ve been in those games, and they brought that to our stadium tonight, and it was a lot of fun to go out there and compete.”

On whether there was a point when the game started that he saw something from Robinson that made him think it he was going to perform how he did: “Not really. You see it on Monday. You see it on Tuesday. You see it on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, throughout the week. When he comes to work, he comes to work. That’s just what he does every single day. He comes out there ready to play and just like the rest of those guys. All of those guys come to play in practice. They love each other, and they play for each other, and that was a great sign of it today.”

On the difference between the team now compared to how they performed against Carolina in Week 3: “We didn’t play very well. The biggest difference is I thought that was the anomaly as opposed to what we’ve been doing the other games. I think the other games is more of what we are. It’s more of a true story of what our team are. We didn’t play that well that day. I came out here and admitted to our guys that we played bad. I came out here and admitted to you guys that we played bad. I told you to throw the stones as they would necessarily occur. Our guys have been doing what we’re supposed to do the rest of the time.”

On WR Ray-Ray McCloud being inactive: “Coaching decision on Ray-Ray tonight, just like everybody else, anybody that you put down that’s not active. Decided to put him down tonight. He’ll be back out competing next week. We’ll see where we go. We had everybody we needed. We got everybody we wanted tonight, and we got out there and got a big win.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

