Covering the new dynamic kickoff has been an issue for the Falcons

That explains why after taking the lead against the Jets, the Falcons elected to kick the ball into the end zone and let the Jets start at their 35-yard line.

The Falcons allowed a 75-yard return against the Saints on Nov. 23. The Colts ripped off 49- and 50-yard kickoff returns Nov. 9.

“Coach Marquice (Williams, special-teams coordinator), he sets the direction,” Bertrand said. “Beyond that it’s very much a matter of, like in order for all of us to get our job done as a collective whole and being able to stop returns, great returns, it goes back to individuals doing their jobs.”

Teams are creating holes for their returners. Seattle has dangerous returners in Rashid Shaheed and Cody White. Shaheed was acquired in a trade with the Saints.

“You have to avoid kick side (getting beat on the side the ball where the ball is kicked),” Bertrand said. “That’s one of the big things we talked about. If you are kick side, you have to be able to leverage the ball back and make sure that you are beating your block. If you’re not beating your block, then you drive him back so that it shortens that gap or closes that gap.”

