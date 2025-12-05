Covering the new dynamic kickoff has been an issue for the Falcons

That explains why after taking the lead against the Jets, the Falcons elected to kick the ball into the end zone and let the Jets start at their 35-yard line.
The Falcons allowed a 75-yard return against the Saints on Nov. 23. The Colts ripped off 49- and 50-yard kickoff returns Nov. 9.
“Coach Marquice (Williams, special-teams coordinator), he sets the direction,” Bertrand said. “Beyond that it’s very much a matter of, like in order for all of us to get our job done as a collective whole and being able to stop returns, great returns, it goes back to individuals doing their jobs.”
Teams are creating holes for their returners. Seattle has dangerous returners in Rashid Shaheed and Cody White. Shaheed was acquired in a trade with the Saints.
“You have to avoid kick side (getting beat on the side the ball where the ball is kicked),” Bertrand said. “That’s one of the big things we talked about. If you are kick side, you have to be able to leverage the ball back and make sure that you are beating your block. If you’re not beating your block, then you drive him back so that it shortens that gap or closes that gap.”
Against the Jets, the Falcons got caught running a stunt and one player was double-teamed to open up the hole for kickoff returner Isaiah Williams.
“Well, we have to do a better job of attacking the blocks,” Williams said. “One player got double-teamed and kind of got pushed toward our sideline. And then we had a (stunt) in the middle of the field with two of our better players.”
The Falcons plan to eliminate those mistakes and try to fight harder to get off their blocks.
“We just (have) to make sure that we clear the block,” Williams said. “Even when you’re getting grabbed or whatever, you got to clear the block so you can put yourself in position to make a play when it comes to that.”
Williams has had to juggle the lineup weekly.
The Falcons were without some of their top coverage players in some games. KhaDarel Hodge, DeAngelo Malone and Josh Woods did not play against the Jets. Hodge was a healthy scratch and was caught up in the revamping of the wide receiver group a year after making the Pro Bowl as a special teamer.
Malone suffered a broken ankle against the Colts in Berlin and is on injured reserve. Woods (hamstring) returned to practice and is expected to play against Seattle.
“But it’s next-man-up mentality,” Williams said. “Yes, those guys weren’t out there. That is a fact. Those guys weren’t out there. But it’s the next man up.”
