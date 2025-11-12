Falcons’ DeAngelo Malone headed to injured reserve
Offensive lineman Storm Norton reverting back to IR.
Falcons linebacker Deangelo Malone (right center) — pictured celebrating his game-clinching interception against the Bills on Oct. 13 — is headed to injured reserve with a broken ankle. (Colin Hubbard/AP)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker DeAngelo Malone, who suffered a broken ankle in the loss to the Colts, will be placed on injured reserve.
Malone, a key special-teams player, had the interception late in the game to seal the 24-14 victory over Buffalo on Oct. 13. Malone, who played at Cedar Grove High and Western Kentucky, played in all nine games this season.
“That’ll give us our time (of) possession that we want,” Morris said. “That’ll give us more plays on first and second down.”
Tryouts: The Falcons held tryouts for wide receivers K.J. Hamler, Julian Hicks and Jalen Reagor on Tuesday.
Also, quarterback Tanner Mordecai had a try out.
Reagor, 26, was selected 21st overall in 2020 by the Eagles.
Reagor, who’s 5-foot-11 and 197 pounds, has played in 64 NFL games and made 27 starts. He’s caught 86 passes for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s been with the Eagles (2020-21), Vikings (2022), Patriots (2023) and Chargers (2024).
Hamler (5-9, 178) was a second-round pick (46th overall) by the Broncos. He’s been out of the league since the 2022 season. He has 23 games — including six starts — with 40 catches for 620 yards and three touchdowns.
“We’re always looking to improve the roster,” Morris said. “We’re always looking to get better.”
