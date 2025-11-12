Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ DeAngelo Malone headed to injured reserve Offensive lineman Storm Norton reverting back to IR. Falcons linebacker Deangelo Malone (right center) — pictured celebrating his game-clinching interception against the Bills on Oct. 13 — is headed to injured reserve with a broken ankle. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Linebacker DeAngelo Malone, who suffered a broken ankle in the loss to the Colts, will be placed on injured reserve. Malone, a key special-teams player, had the interception late in the game to seal the 24-14 victory over Buffalo on Oct. 13. Malone, who played at Cedar Grove High and Western Kentucky, played in all nine games this season.

Also, offensive tackle Storm Norton, who had an ankle injury, will have his 21-day window to return closed. He'll revert to injured reserve. Starting left guard Matthew Bergeron is day-to-day. Cornerback Dee Alford is in the concussion protocol, and defensive tackle Sam Roberts suffered an injury in the Colts game. Also, veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd has a hamstring issue, and coach Raheem Morris said he'll allow him all of the time and rest he needs. "Don't plan on seeing him (Wednesday)," Morris said. "So, I'll give him (Thursday) a bit more time for me to figure out what is actually going to be his deal."

Starting cornerback Mike Hughes missed the Colts game with a neck injury. Alford started for him but was replaced by Keith Taylor, who was promoted from the practice squad.

“Mike Hughes feel much better,” Morris said. “I feel better about him.” Baby arrived: Long snapper Liam McCullough’s wife gave birth to their child Tuesday. Third-down woes: Morris said the team is concerned about its third-down problems. The Falcons are 8-of-40 (20%) on third downs during their four-game losing streak. “Right now we have in the last couple of weeks we have some issues with third down,” Morris said. “So we got to figure out how to do our best when our best is required. “Right, the money-down situation, if we fix the money-down situation that’ll fix a lot of our problems that we’ve had the last couple of weeks. That’ll keep us on the grass.”

Keeping the drives moving would help the defense. "That'll give us our time (of) possession that we want," Morris said. "That'll give us more plays on first and second down." Tryouts: The Falcons held tryouts for wide receivers K.J. Hamler, Julian Hicks and Jalen Reagor on Tuesday. Also, quarterback Tanner Mordecai had a try out. Reagor, 26, was selected 21st overall in 2020 by the Eagles.