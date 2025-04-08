Braves’ Reynaldo López has shoulder procedure, to be reevaluated in 12 weeks

Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López, who was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation March 31, underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery Tuesday and will be reevaluated in 12 weeks.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said the right-hander will not throw until after at least those 12 weeks.
“(He won’t be able to throw) until the 12 weeks and they see where his range of motion and all that kind of stuff is,” Snitker said before Tuesday’s series opener against the Phillies at Truist Park. “There’s still a chance (he pitches this season). You start a throwing program and all that, that will be a big determination. If everything goes right, I think we expect to see him back before the year is over.
“They cleaned him up and they’re going to re-test him in 12 weeks and see where he’s at. I don’t know (if that’s the best possible news). It sounded more positive that they didn’t go in there and find something crazy.”
López has made one start this season, a March 28 loss to the Padres, and allowed three runs on nine hits with two walks and a strikeout over five innings.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH
Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry
One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.
2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?
Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear