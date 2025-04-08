Braves’ Reynaldo López has shoulder procedure, to be reevaluated in 12 weeks

Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López, who was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation March 31, underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery Tuesday and will be reevaluated in 12 weeks.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said the right-hander will not throw until after at least those 12 weeks.

“(He won’t be able to throw) until the 12 weeks and they see where his range of motion and all that kind of stuff is,” Snitker said before Tuesday’s series opener against the Phillies at Truist Park. “There’s still a chance (he pitches this season). You start a throwing program and all that, that will be a big determination. If everything goes right, I think we expect to see him back before the year is over.