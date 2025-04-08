Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Reynaldo López has shoulder procedure, to be reevaluated in 12 weeks

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Rick Farlow – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo López, who was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation March 31, underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery Tuesday and will be reevaluated in 12 weeks.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said the right-hander will not throw until after at least those 12 weeks.

“(He won’t be able to throw) until the 12 weeks and they see where his range of motion and all that kind of stuff is,” Snitker said before Tuesday’s series opener against the Phillies at Truist Park. “There’s still a chance (he pitches this season). You start a throwing program and all that, that will be a big determination. If everything goes right, I think we expect to see him back before the year is over.

“They cleaned him up and they’re going to re-test him in 12 weeks and see where he’s at. I don’t know (if that’s the best possible news). It sounded more positive that they didn’t go in there and find something crazy.”

López has made one start this season, a March 28 loss to the Padres, and allowed three runs on nine hits with two walks and a strikeout over five innings.

About the Author

Rick Farlow
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

Braves right-hander Reynaldo López to have arthroscopic surgery on inflamed right shoulder Tuesday

Braves still hope Reynaldo López can return to rotation this season following shoulder surgery

54m ago

Braves transfer Reynaldo López to 60-day injured list

The Latest

Braves catcher Sean Murphy during spring training in North Port, Florida. He's yet to see regular-season action.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Report: A Cy Young-worthy showdown

Braves Report: Baldwin sticks around

Braves-Marlins series finale postponed because of inclement weather

Featured

Chickens travel down a conveyer belt from the chiller and are placed on hooks that weigh them and sort them by weight at the Mar-Jac Poultry processing plant in Gainesville in 2023. (Kimberly Smith/staff)

Credit: KIMBERLY SMITH

Trump plays chicken with China: What it means for Georgia’s poultry industry

One expert said the sector where Georgia companies are most exposed on tariffs is agribusiness.

MARTA BRT project delayed by long-forgotten parking garage, trolley lines

2025 Masters first round tee times and groups revealed. When will Scottie Scheffler start?

Masters live updates from Tuesday at Augusta National, where favorites including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are expected to appear

1h ago