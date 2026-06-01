Atlanta Braves Spencer Schwellenbach on a 2026 return to the Braves: ‘That’s the goal’ The pitcher was with the team on its trip to Boston and Cincinnati. Braves pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach (center) — pictured in a May 2025 game against the Nationals — was placed on the 60-day injured list Feb. 10 with bone spurs in his right elbow. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 59 minutes ago Share

Why, pray tell, was Spencer Schwellenbach on the Braves’ latest road trip? Quite simply, he just wanted to get away. And it worked out that the second leg of the Braves’ six-game road trip included a weekend stop in Cincinnati, which is just five hours south of his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan. That allowed for some of Schwellenbach’s family to visit the 26-year-old right-hander, who is inching his way back to a return to the mound.

“We were just waiting for the bone to fully heal. Got the green light (in early May) to start going, and just kind of working through the progressions now with throwing at 75 feet,” Schwellenbach told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Everything feels really good and just trying to keep on building from there.” Schwellenbach was placed on the 60-day injured list Feb. 10 as the Braves were opening spring training. There were bone spurs in his right elbow, which had a small fracture in it in June 2025. Another surgery was on the docket for a pitcher the Braves thought would be a part of their starting rotation this season. Schwellenbach credited his wife with being the foundation of support he has needed while recovering from this latest injury. He said he tries to keep things in perspective.

“I’m pretty fortunate to be in the big leagues and try to tell myself that all the time,” he added. “There’s obviously worse things I could be doing. This could be in the minor leagues, or I could be doing it not at all. I’m playing the game that I love and am around guys I love, so it makes it a lot easier.”