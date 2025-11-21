What’s the plan for Falcons QB next season? AJC writers predict the answer.

It’s not the traditional situation where there’s a question about who the starter will be. The writing’s on the wall that Michael Penix Jr. is the choice, but his season-ending injury has thrust Kirk Cousins into the role for the final seven games of this season.
But what happens after that?
Cousins will be 38 next season, and Penix likely won’t be ready to play for the opener, putting the Falcons’ decision-makers in a spot.
AJC writers give their thoughts on what the Falcons should do:
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Falcons beat writer: I have seen enough of Michael Penix Jr. to continue moving forward with the project. The three consecutive TD drives vs. the Bills and Panthers were impressive. He’s learning how to stack plays. Also, he was able to get late leads against the Colts and Panthers that the defense couldn’t hold.
I wouldn’t rush him back and don’t expect him at 100% until the start of the season — and would give him another month to be certain.
That means the Falcons will need a backup who could get them through three to four games in 2026.
I’d pick up the phone and call our pal Les Snead, GM of the Rams: “Hey Les, how’s it going? What do you need for Stetson Bennett?”
I’m figuring Snead is in a good mood because the first-round pick he received from the Falcons in the James Pearce Jr. trade is looking like it’ll be in the top 10 right now.
Bennett knows the offense and you wouldn’t have to retool much while Penix is on the mend. I’m also keeping an eye on South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers and hope that he slips into the second round in 2025 and on Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed for down the road.
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field with an injury at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Penix likely won’t be ready to play for next season’s opener, putting the Falcons’ decision-makers in a spot. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Gabe Burns, general assignment writer: I think the quarterback decision could obviously change based on who’s making the calls — at this point, coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot will have to make a sales pitch to keep their jobs, as both have nothing but losing seasons here on their resumes. If they stay, will offensive coordinator Zac Robinson be here? Regardless, the Cousins discussion will be at the forefront. This regime believed in Cousins, who’s playing for his career over the next two months, but I still doubt he’s the quarterback here in 2026. And it’s probably best for all parties to move on at that point, anyway.
You’re already short draft capital, and this is an unappetizing quarterback class, so the best move will be signing another veteran. People will throw out Mac Jones as a trade candidate, but do you really want to trade more picks? And introduce another weird dynamic with Penix? You need a stopgap. This team loves former Gators quarterbacks for some reason, so maybe Jacoby Brissett — who’s done a nice job as a career backup and is currently filling in for Kyler Murray in Arizona — could make sense.
Think players along those lines: Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, Andy Dalton, Teddy Bridgewater, etc. They need someone experienced who can functionally operate the offense — whatever the scheme may be — while Penix works his way back. Those players could also be resources for Penix without threatening his long-term outlook with the franchise. My guess is regardless of who’s making the decisions, this is the route the Falcons take. Then reevaluate Penix after next season.
Michael Cunningham, columnist: Cutting Kirk Cousins after the season is an easy call for the Falcons. Per Spotrac, the team will save about $35 million in salary cap space by designating Cousins as a post-June 1 release. Once he’s off the books, the Falcons can sign veteran free agents who will improve the talent and depth along the offensive and defensive lines.
Better play from those position groups can help the Falcons survive with a veteran backup quarterback until Penix is fully healthy. The quarterback obviously isn’t going to be top notch, but that’s OK. He just needs to be efficient while avoiding major mistakes. Think Tyrod Taylor or Joe Flacco.
Ken Sugiura, columnist: It seems like the Falcons are stuck with a variety of unappealing choices. Assuming his play doesn’t improve markedly over the final seven games, letting go of Cousins brings a cap hit and would mark the end of a disastrous investment. Even if he were to play better over the final seven games, do you keep him for 2026 and put your trust in a 38-year-old quarterback? And in that case, how do you handle Michael Penix Jr.? As he recovers from knee surgery, how much work will he get in the preseason with potentially a new coach and/or offensive coordinator? Enough to designate him the starter for 2026?
Penix hasn’t yet shown himself to be a quarterback who can be a consistent winner. His ability to avoid injury is also a question. But he’s shown enough ability and intangibles that it’s worth finding out if he has what it takes. Letting him go and seeing him flourish elsewhere might be the worst possible outcome in this case. Besides, without a first-round pick in 2026, what would be the benefit?
Barring Cousins proving that he absolutely deserves to be the No. 1 going into 2026, the Falcons would do well to release him and sign a younger veteran willing to enter this fray. Assuming Penix can’t compete for the job in the preseason, give the veteran the reins until his play compels a decision to stick with him or give Penix a chance.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.
Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.
