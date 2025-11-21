Atlanta Falcons What’s the plan for Falcons QB next season? AJC writers predict the answer. With season-ending injury to Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta must decide how to move forward in 2026. Falcons backup quarterback Kirk Cousins has been thrust into the role of starter for the final seven games of this season. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Falcons have a quarterback quandary. It’s not the traditional situation where there’s a question about who the starter will be. The writing’s on the wall that Michael Penix Jr. is the choice, but his season-ending injury has thrust Kirk Cousins into the role for the final seven games of this season.

The Falcons have a quarterback quandary. It's not the traditional situation where there's a question about who the starter will be. The writing's on the wall that Michael Penix Jr. is the choice, but his season-ending injury has thrust Kirk Cousins into the role for the final seven games of this season.

But what happens after that? Cousins will be 38 next season, and Penix likely won't be ready to play for the opener, putting the Falcons' decision-makers in a spot. AJC writers give their thoughts on what the Falcons should do: D. Orlando Ledbetter, Falcons beat writer: I have seen enough of Michael Penix Jr. to continue moving forward with the project. The three consecutive TD drives vs. the Bills and Panthers were impressive. He's learning how to stack plays. Also, he was able to get late leads against the Colts and Panthers that the defense couldn't hold.

I wouldn’t rush him back and don’t expect him at 100% until the start of the season — and would give him another month to be certain.

That means the Falcons will need a backup who could get them through three to four games in 2026. I'd pick up the phone and call our pal Les Snead, GM of the Rams: "Hey Les, how's it going? What do you need for Stetson Bennett?" I'm figuring Snead is in a good mood because the first-round pick he received from the Falcons in the James Pearce Jr. trade is looking like it'll be in the top 10 right now. Bennett knows the offense and you wouldn't have to retool much while Penix is on the mend. I'm also keeping an eye on South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and hope that he slips into the second round in 2025 and on Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed for down the road. Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field with an injury at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Penix likely won't be ready to play for next season's opener, putting the Falcons' decision-makers in a spot. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Gabe Burns, general assignment writer: I think the quarterback decision could obviously change based on who's making the calls — at this point, coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot will have to make a sales pitch to keep their jobs, as both have nothing but losing seasons here on their resumes. If they stay, will offensive coordinator Zac Robinson be here? Regardless, the Cousins discussion will be at the forefront. This regime believed in Cousins, who's playing for his career over the next two months, but I still doubt he's the quarterback here in 2026. And it's probably best for all parties to move on at that point, anyway. You're already short draft capital, and this is an unappetizing quarterback class, so the best move will be signing another veteran. People will throw out Mac Jones as a trade candidate, but do you really want to trade more picks? And introduce another weird dynamic with Penix? You need a stopgap. This team loves former Gators quarterbacks for some reason, so maybe Jacoby Brissett — who's done a nice job as a career backup and is currently filling in for Kyler Murray in Arizona — could make sense. Think players along those lines: Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, Andy Dalton, Teddy Bridgewater, etc. They need someone experienced who can functionally operate the offense — whatever the scheme may be — while Penix works his way back. Those players could also be resources for Penix without threatening his long-term outlook with the franchise. My guess is regardless of who's making the decisions, this is the route the Falcons take. Then reevaluate Penix after next season. Michael Cunningham, columnist: Cutting Kirk Cousins after the season is an easy call for the Falcons. Per Spotrac, the team will save about $35 million in salary cap space by designating Cousins as a post-June 1 release. Once he's off the books, the Falcons can sign veteran free agents who will improve the talent and depth along the offensive and defensive lines. Better play from those position groups can help the Falcons survive with a veteran backup quarterback until Penix is fully healthy. The quarterback obviously isn't going to be top notch, but that's OK. He just needs to be efficient while avoiding major mistakes. Think Tyrod Taylor or Joe Flacco.