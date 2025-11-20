Atlanta Falcons Cousins or what? A look at the Falcons’ QB options for 2026. Could a trade for Stetson Bennett help the Falcons until Michael Penix Jr. recovers? Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV runs off the field on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in Cleveland. Bennett has been working in the Rams’ system, which is similar to the Falcons’. (Matt Durisko/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the season-ending knee injury to quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons are officially back in the quarterback marketplace. After having reconstructive left knee surgery, Penix is likely to miss all of the offseason and it’s unlikely he’ll be ready to start the 2026 season. The safest move for the Falcons is to retain Kirk Cousins, who is under contract (at $40 million-plus) through the 2027 season, but he turns 38 in August.

Trade options: Kyler Murray, Mac Jones and Stetson Bennett. Jones has revived his career with the 49ers and Bennett has been working in the Rams’ system, which is similar to the Falcons’.