Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. on his play: ‘I’m human. I’m not perfect.’

He completed just 12 of 28 passes for his lowest completion percentage (42.9%) in the 11 starts. He also had a passer rating of 76, his second-lowest output.

In the previous meeting with the Panthers, on Sept. 21, he had his lowest passer rating (40.5) in a 30-0 loss and was pulled late in the game.

Here’s what Penix Jr. said Wednesday on his play and support system:

Q: Y’all have had some time to think about it and look at the third-down issues. Has there been one thing that you all can fix, or how will you all try to address the third down moving forward?

A: “First thing, executing, but also just owning the looks that the defense is giving us. I don’t feel like they showed us anything new or anything unexpected this past week. But, just owning those looks and doing a good job of, for me, knowing the answers to those looks and being able to put us in a position to be able to convert those third downs, for sure. So, that’s something that’s definitely an emphasis and something that we want to fix.”

Q: Has there been a common theme throughout? It looked like, you know, you had three sacks. It looked like miscommunication on one of them. But has there been, if y’all looked at all of them, has there been a common thread or theme throughout?

A: “Yeah, just executing the simple things, the things that we go over each and every day just so that whenever we do get in those situations, we’re at our best. We weren’t at our best in those moments, and that’s what we’ve got to fix and get it right moving forward.”

Q: (Coach) Raheem (Morris) told us that he had a conversation with you (on Tuesday) about being so hard on yourself. Like I said, I’ve never seen you like that after a loss. You took a lot of the blame, and he said he felt like he needed to talk to you to kind of deal with the ups and downs. So, what was that like? Did you kind of learn from maybe not being so hard on yourself what to do?

A: “Yeah. I mean, that’s just how I grew up. I feel like my dad, he pushed me into being physically and mentally tough for any situation. That’s just kind of how I grew up. I was always tough on myself because I felt like I was always supposed to put our team in position to win football games. Whenever I’m not completing wide-open passes, I feel like I’m letting the team down. What you’re talking about with Raheem, we did have that conversation and it did help to hear that from him. Obviously, knowing that, everybody in the building, they understand what’s going on outside of what the people outside might not understand as far as what’s going on and why we can’t be what we want to be. So, Raheem gave me that perspective and just told me to just give myself some grace and not be so hard on myself.”

