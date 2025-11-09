Atlanta Falcons Falcons come up short, lose to Colts 31-25 in overtime thriller Too much Jonathan Taylor and poor special teams play dome effort. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs from Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noorozi)

BERLIN — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was just too much for the Falcons. Taylor scooted into the end zone in overtime on an 8-yard run to lift the Colts to a 31-25 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at a festive Olympic Stadium.

Taylor rushed 32 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the game. The Colts improved to 8-2. The Falcons lost their fourth straight game and dropped to 3-6 this season. The Falcons put together a a punishing fourth-quarter touchdown drive and a defensive stand to take a 25-22 lead with 1:44 to play. That was after coughing up the lead on Taylor’s 83-touchdown run.

After the Falcons’ offense stalled, the Colts added a 44-yard field goal from Michael Badgley with 25 seconds left. On the drive, Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney dropped a pass and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had another penalty for intentional grounding and the game went to overtime.

The Falcons had the ball first in overtime, but they didn’t threaten. The Colts kept it simple, just handing the ball to Taylor for the win. Behind some timely passing from Penix and some opportunistic defense, the Falcons held a 14-13 lead at halftime. Running back Tyler Allgeier scored on a 1-yard run, Penix tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to London and Gonzalez made both of his extra points for the Falcons. Badgley missed an extra point and a 53-yard field goal. He was part of the tryout group for the Falcons’ job when they elected to move on from Younghoe Koo in September.

Badgley replaced Spencer Shrader, who suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Week 5. The Falcons held the Colts on their first possession and then fumbled the ball when Penix and Kyle Pitts had a mix up on a blitz. Colts cornerback Camryn Bynum blasted Penix, who fumbled, and linebacker Germaine Pratt recovered at the 23. After a 22-yard pass to Alec Pierce, Taylor scored from a yard out. Badgley missed the extra point wide right. The Falcons answered with a yard touchdown run by Allgeier. Gonzalez kick made it 7-6. The Colts fired back with a two-play, 65-yard touchdown drive. Taylor got loose for 28 yards over right tackle and then Jones hit Pierce in the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown grab with cornerback Dee Alford and safety Xavier Watts in coverage. Badgley’s kick made it 13-7.

Alford left the game with a concussion and did not return. Keith Taylor, who was promoted from the practice squad, took over. After the Falcons punted, they pinned the Colts back at the 2-yard line. In the second quarter, the Colts got into position for a 53-yard field goal, which was short. There was an exchange of punts and the Falcons had the ball at their 45-yard line. Penix lead a five-play, 55-yard drive that was capped by a 16-touchdown pass to London. Safety Jessie Bates III had an interception to stop the Colts last drive and the Falcons had the ball with :08 on the clock and elected to kneel. Gonzalez made a 43-yard field goal to put the Falcons up 17-13 with 12:26 left in the third quarter.

Colts kick returner Ashton Dulin busted a big return to get the ball out to the Falcons’ 44. Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce had a sack and forced a fumble. Jalon Walker recovered. The Falcons couldn’t do anything with the turnover and were forced to punt. The Colts drove down to the Falcons’ 5, but linebacker J.D. Bertrand dropped Taylor for a loss on fourth-and-1. The offense couldn’t move the ball and punted. The Colts were stopped on the 16 as Brandon Dorlus had the fifth sack of the game. Badgley made a 34-yard field goal attempt to make it 17-16 with 9:00 to play. The offense stalled after picking up one first down. Pinion pinned the Colts at the 9-yard line. After an 8-yard pass to Tyler Warren, Taylor broke loose for a the 83-yard touchdown run.