AJC Varsity Titans top Marist to repeat as GHSA Class 4A girls soccer champs 365 days after they did it the first time, Blessed Trinity defeated Marist, 1-0. Seniors Amelia Comeaux and Reagan Michals celebrate together after Blessed Trinity beat Marist 1-0 for their second straight state championship. (Staff)

By Jeff Gable – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 51 minutes ago Share

DULUTH — Same day. Same place. Same score. Same result. Exactly one year after nipping Marist in the state finals at Duluth’s Cecil Morris Field, the Blessed Trinity Titans did it again in an identical manner, edging Marist 1-0 in the GHSA Class 4A girls’ soccer state championship game on Friday night.

The win also denied the War Eagles’ chance at a perfect season, as Marist finished 19-1. Blessed Trinity ends the year at 19-2. To the day, 365 days after the Titans’ Julie Melhuish lofted a goal into the left corner of the net from the right side for the win, Amelia Comeaux netted the game-winner this year into the right corner from the left flank from almost the same distance. “We didn’t have many chances that were really challenging to their keeper except for that one shot,” said Blessed Trinity head coach Johnny Jackson. “It almost felt like the same thing as last year … Julie did the same thing, but from the right side, a very similar goal, a little shot that floated under the post. Our players work on a ton of finishing, so that when they do get the chance, we can take advantage of it. In the last few games, we got dozens of opportunities, but against a team like Marist, you’re only gonna get a couple.” Jackson said that while Comeaux had the moment that everyone will talk about, there were multiple contributions from up and down the lineup.

“We also had our goalkeeper (Maya Mendez) make some great plays tonight, and she really bailed us out a few times when they were pressing us and attacking,” Jackson said. “So a few great plays from our goalkeeper, a few from our defenders, a couple of great plays on offense that led to one goal, and that’s all we needed.”

Senior defender Reagan Michals said it felt surreal to repeat as champions and win a title in her final high school game. “This is absolutely amazing … a lot of emotions are going on right now. It’s insane, but I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls to finish this out with,” Michals said. “It’s always so challenging going up against Marist … they are a great group, and obviously their fans come out and are loud, so it’s always a tough game, but oh my gosh … what a battle. I think we showed a lot of grit. I think we kind of let go of the pressure, because we’ve had experience in the final and we knew we were good enough to be here.” Both defenses dominated the first half, with each team managing just five shots apiece. The first few minutes of the second half were a stalemate as well, until the 51st minute. That’s when Comeaux dribbled up the left side, beat her defender, and chipped a shot to the goal from 15 yards out that just cleared the crossbar and found the back of the net. Blessed Trinity finished with eight shots (four on goal) while Marist had 14 shots (nine on goal). Jackson said this year’s Titans team had an incredible bond that made for a unique dynamic.