Atlanta Falcons 3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Indianapolis We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’ An Atlanta Falcons fan cheers during their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. This week, the Falcons are in Berlin to take on the Indianapolis Colts. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Guten Tag! Your 3-5 Falcons are in Berlin this week to take on the upstart Indianapolis Colts, who are 5.5-point favorites. Make sure to follow beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter’s live coverage from the land of Beethoven and beer (Bach and bocks?) — but in the meantime, let’s get to those prop bets.

And by the way: I’m claiming triple credit for predicting a Drake London touchdown last week. RELATED NFL hopes Falcons, Colts can create mini-Super Bowl environment in Berlin EASY: Jonathan Taylor, anytime touchdown Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in total rushing yards (895), rushing touchdowns (12) and yards per carry (5.7). On the other side of things: It’s not surprising that the Falcons rush defense ranks 23rd, yardage wise, but I was shocked to realize it’s only allowed five touchdowns on the ground. (That top-of-the-league passing defense? Thirteen TDs surrendered.) Then again, two of those rushing scores came via the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey in Week 7 — and I’m not prepared to bet against another one of the league’s best backs.

Taylor will score.

RELATED A closer look at Daniel Jones and the Colts INTERESTING: Drake London, more than 70 receiving yards London put up big-time numbers last weekend against the Patriots, with 119 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions. But would you believe it was only the third time he’s eclipsed more than 70 yards in a single game this year? The Colts defense, meanwhile, has been pretty abysmal against the pass. It’s surrendering nearly 245 yards per game, with 15 total passing touchdowns against it.

You can also argue it hasn’t faced many (or any) receivers of London’s caliber. Then there’s this plot twist: Indy just traded for the Jets’ Sauce Gardner, a two-time All-Pro cornerback. We’ll see if he’s fully up to speed on Sunday (joining a new team just in time for a trans-Atlantic journey is certainly unique), and what Indy’s plan for him is if so.

But if he’s tasked with shadowing London, remember this stat from the Falcons’ team reporter: Gardner has not allowed more than two receptions to a single receiver in any game this year. Take the under, friends. RELATED Sign up for the Dirty Birds Dispatch OUT THERE: Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor The exact prop is too long to include in big ol’ font. Here it is: Will Robinson and Taylor both record at least five rushing yards — in every quarter? Can’t say that type of breakdown is something I’ve ever really thought about … but given we’re talking about two of the NFL’s premiere backs, it is a tempting proposition. Then again: We’ve talked repeatedly about how impossible it is to predict Robinson’s usage from game to game. It’s even harder quarter to quarter — and the Atlanta O-line also has fresh injuries to deal with.