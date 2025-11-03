Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Indianapolis

We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’
An Atlanta Falcons fan cheers during their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. This week, the Falcons are in Berlin to take on the Indianapolis Colts. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
An Atlanta Falcons fan cheers during their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. This week, the Falcons are in Berlin to take on the Indianapolis Colts. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Guten Tag!

Your 3-5 Falcons are in Berlin this week to take on the upstart Indianapolis Colts, who are 5.5-point favorites. Make sure to follow beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter’s live coverage from the land of Beethoven and beer (Bach and bocks?) — but in the meantime, let’s get to those prop bets.

And by the way: I’m claiming triple credit for predicting a Drake London touchdown last week.

RELATED
NFL hopes Falcons, Colts can create mini-Super Bowl environment in Berlin

EASY: Jonathan Taylor, anytime touchdown

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in total rushing yards (895), rushing touchdowns (12) and yards per carry (5.7).

On the other side of things: It’s not surprising that the Falcons rush defense ranks 23rd, yardage wise, but I was shocked to realize it’s only allowed five touchdowns on the ground. (That top-of-the-league passing defense? Thirteen TDs surrendered.)

Then again, two of those rushing scores came via the 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey in Week 7 — and I’m not prepared to bet against another one of the league’s best backs.

Taylor will score.

RELATED
A closer look at Daniel Jones and the Colts

INTERESTING: Drake London, more than 70 receiving yards

London put up big-time numbers last weekend against the Patriots, with 119 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions. But would you believe it was only the third time he’s eclipsed more than 70 yards in a single game this year?

The Colts defense, meanwhile, has been pretty abysmal against the pass.

Then there’s this plot twist: Indy just traded for the Jets’ Sauce Gardner, a two-time All-Pro cornerback.

We’ll see if he’s fully up to speed on Sunday (joining a new team just in time for a trans-Atlantic journey is certainly unique), and what Indy’s plan for him is if so.

But if he’s tasked with shadowing London, remember this stat from the Falcons’ team reporter: Gardner has not allowed more than two receptions to a single receiver in any game this year.

Take the under, friends.

RELATED
Sign up for the Dirty Birds Dispatch

OUT THERE: Bijan Robinson and Jonathan Taylor

The exact prop is too long to include in big ol’ font. Here it is: Will Robinson and Taylor both record at least five rushing yards — in every quarter?

Can’t say that type of breakdown is something I’ve ever really thought about … but given we’re talking about two of the NFL’s premiere backs, it is a tempting proposition.

Then again: We’ve talked repeatedly about how impossible it is to predict Robinson’s usage from game to game. It’s even harder quarter to quarter — and the Atlanta O-line also has fresh injuries to deal with.

Only a very brave person would willingly take this bet. That ain’t me this week.

RELATED
Falcons practice squad kicker looking forward to his Berlin homecoming

Odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook and BetMGM and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.

Gambling is illegal in Georgia. It is your responsibility to ensure your activities follow local laws. If you or someone you know is seeking help for a gambling problem, contact 1-800-426-2537 (GAMBLER).

About the Author

Tyler Estep hosts the AJC Win Column, Atlanta's new weekly destination for all things sports. He also shepherds the Sports Daily and Braves Report newsletters to your inbox.

More Stories

The Latest

SPORTS-FBN-PANTHERS-GONZALEZ-GET
OPINION

Falcons’ third kicker of season trying to be what the first two weren’t

51m ago

Matthew Bergeron unlikely to play against Colts

55m ago

Follow the AJC in Berlin as the Falcons prepare to face the Colts on Sunday

Keep Reading

Falcons’ next opponent: A quick look at Daniel Jones and the Colts

3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. New England

Weekend Predictions: Falcons look like odd team out among locals

Featured

Peter Hubbard

‘Landslide’ PSC sweep jolts Georgia Democrats ahead of 2026 midterms

Atlanta traffic patterns are changing, report says. How it impacts your drive.

Mrs. America isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty