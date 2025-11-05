Atlanta Falcons Matthew Bergeron unlikely to play against Colts Falcons coach Raheem Morris deemed left guard “week to week.” Atlanta Falcons' left guard Matthew Bergeron sustained an ankle injury in a game against the New England Patriots. He is unlikely to play against the Colts in Berlin. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2023)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons offensive line likely will have another missing piece Sunday, as coach Raheem Morris deemed left guard Matthew Bergeron “week to week” with an ankle injury sustained in the team’s loss to New England. The likely absence coincides with the Falcons trying to ignite a stagnant running game against the Indianapolis Colts, whose rushing defense ranks No. 4 in the NFL at 87 yards allowed per game. The game will be played Sunday in Berlin.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Morris said Wednesday. “Obviously, doesn’t look good (for Bergeron) for this week.” RELATED Follow the AJC in Berlin as the Falcons prepare to face the Colts on Sunday Morris was more hopeful for All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom, who also was unable to finish the game against the Patriots because of a foot injury. Morris called him “day to day” and said that he felt “really good” about Lindstrom’s availability for the Colts game. The Falcons have failed to clear the 100-yard mark for rushing in each of their past three games, all defeats. In the four previous games, they averaged 171.8 rushing yards in winning three of the four. Morris has called the run game the lifeline of the offense. The team has played without starting right tackle Kaleb McGary for the entire season, as he is out with a season-ending leg injury. Further, the return of offensive tackle Storm Norton, who has yet to play this season with an ankle injury, may be delayed.

Norton did not practice Friday, and Morris, while reluctant to give a full explanation, said that “it wasn’t great news.” It may mean he will have to go on season-ending injured reserve. After coming off IR, Norton is in the midst of a 21-day window during which he must be added to the 53-man roster or be placed on season-ending IR. The window closes next week.