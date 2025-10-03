Atlanta Falcons 3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. New England We picked three and filed them under ‘easy,’ ‘interesting’ and ‘out there.’ Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) and running back Tyler Allgeier (25), along with running back Nate Carter (38), are seen sitting quietly during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, October 26, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Greetings, Atlanta fans, and welcome to another edition of “taking blind stabs at how the Falcons will perform this week.” We actually hit two of three picks we made prior to the debacle against Miami, so we’re trending up — even if the team isn’t. (I said it would be coaching malpractice if Bijan Robinson got less than 17.5 carries … and he did. And it was.)

Nevertheless: It’s on to New England, where the Falcons are 5.5-point underdogs against a 6-2 Patriots squad on Sunday (1 p.m. on CBS). No 28-3 jokes allowed. EASY: Drake London, anytime touchdown Is anything really “easy” with this team? Nope — and at this point, this category basically amounts to predictions that make us slightly less queasy than the others. So, yeah, a wild guess: Wide receiver Drake London will be back in action against the Colts. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., too. At some point, they’ll connect for a touchdown over the Patriots’ 19th-ranked passing defense.

Easy. (I do not actually know if the first two parts will happen.)

RELATED Riggs: Falcons at risk of squandering Robinson's brilliance INTERESTING: Total Falcons touchdowns, 1.5 Hahaha. Who knows, y’all. But here are some basics on the New England defense: Allowing 224.4 passing yards per game, 19th in the NFL.

Allowing just 76 rushing yards per game, second best in the NFL.

In terms of points: 18.3 per game, fourth best in the NFL. The Falcons, meanwhile, have scored at least two touchdowns in just three games this season. Maybe that works this week. And I kinda feel like it will, somehow, just to keep us on our toes. Take the over and cross your fingers.

OUT THERE: Race to 10 points Evidently betting on which team will score 10 points first is a thing. The Falcons barely made it to that mark at all in their last two outings, but here’s a fun fact: In all three of their wins, they have hit double digits before their opponents (Minnesota, Washington and Buffalo). A decision here, then, involves weighing whether or not you think this is a week they rally and play up to the competition. And against my better judgment … I’m leaning yes. Odds are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook and BetMGM and are subject to change. The content provided is intended solely for informational and entertainment purposes. It does not constitute professional advice or the promotion or endorsement of gambling in any form.