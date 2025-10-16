Weekend Predictions: Make it a sweep for Falcons, Georgia, Tech

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson reaches the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

I need a convincing victory to prove that I’m good. If the Falcons can do it , then I can do it, too.

I need a convincing victory to prove that I’m good. If the Falcons can do it , then I can do it, too.

Weekend Predictions has posted five winning weeks in seven picking games against the spread. That sounds good until you look closer at the numbers. I’m like a team with a decent record but a negative point differential.

The 49ers were just OK at stopping the run with Warner in the lineup. They are facing a big challenge this week without him. The Falcons have maybe the NFL’s best one-two punch at running back with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier . They proved against the Bills that their defense is legit. The Falcons will win in the Bay Area with heavy doses of Bijan and blitzing.

The 49ers were just OK at stopping the run with Warner in the lineup. They are facing a big challenge this week without him. The Falcons have maybe the NFL’s best one-two punch at running back with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier . They proved against the Bills that their defense is legit. The Falcons will win in the Bay Area with heavy doses of Bijan and blitzing.

The headline at ninersnation.com might cause unpleasant flashbacks for Falcons fans: “Kyle Shanahan explains his ‘unfortunate mistake’ against the Bucs.” (No, it wasn’t as bad as that.) The 49ers had 10 men on the field when All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner suffered a season-ending injury. The buck stops with Shanahan, but he’s got people who are supposed to help with that kind of stuff.

The headline at ninersnation.com might cause unpleasant flashbacks for Falcons fans: “Kyle Shanahan explains his ‘unfortunate mistake’ against the Bucs.” (No, it wasn’t as bad as that.) The 49ers had 10 men on the field when All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner suffered a season-ending injury. The buck stops with Shanahan, but he’s got people who are supposed to help with that kind of stuff.

For some reason, a reporter asked Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin if he or Kirby Smart burns more calories during games. “I actually walked past the TV earlier and saw his presser, don’t think he’s burned too many calories,” Kiffin responded. Kiffin used to regularly deliver clever quips. Now he’s reduced to fat jokes.

For some reason, a reporter asked Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin if he or Kirby Smart burns more calories during games. “I actually walked past the TV earlier and saw his presser, don’t think he’s burned too many calories,” Kiffin responded. Kiffin used to regularly deliver clever quips. Now he’s reduced to fat jokes.

Kiffin also called Smart the “best coach in college football now” because his teams win playing different styles and when facing a lot of adversity. Kiffin’s teams typically don’t do either of those things. He’s 0-5 against ranked SEC opponents on the road as Ole Miss coach, and only one of those games was close (29-26 vs. LSU in 2024). This one will be close, too. Bulldogs win, but Rebels cover the spread.

No. 12 Georgia Tech (+1½) at Duke

Brent Key told AJC sports columnist Ken Sugiura he’s “happy” at Georgia Tech. Key should be happier once he gets the inevitable pay bump that’s coming his way. Key has done a fine job for Tech. He’s also been good for my ego since I advocated for him to get the job. I’m occasionally right about some things. Brent Key told AJC sports columnist Ken Sugiura he’s “happy” at Georgia Tech. Key should be happier once he gets the inevitable pay bump that’s coming his way. Key has done a fine job for Tech. He’s also been good for my ego since I advocated for him to get the job. I’m occasionally right about some things.

The Yellow Jackets followed their uneven performance at Wake Forest with a no-drama victory over Virginia Tech. Now comes the hardest ACC game left on Tech’s schedule (Pitt is good, but the Panthers come here). The Blue Devils have a much better offense than any Tech has faced. It’s going to be a close game, and I think that favors the Jackets. They’re my pick to win.

Georgia State (+6½) at Georgia Southern