Region titles at stake in top 10 high school football games of Week 11

Things to know: Kell can clinch the region title with a victory. Cambridge would need to win and defeat No. 10 Blessed Trinity (5-3, 1-1) next week to ensure the championship. It would be Kell’s second region title in the past 10 years, first since 2023. It would be Cambridge’s second in history, first since 2022. In the 2024 game, Moonie Gipson rushed for 246 yards. In his junior season, Gipson has rushed for 1,169 yards and 15 touchdowns, though Kell remains balanced offensively. Kaleb Narcisse has thrown for 1,642 yards and 15 touchdowns. Kell’s best all-around player is Brayden Rouse , a Tennessee-committed linebacker and tight end. Cambridge was 8-0 entering the 2024 game, finished 8-2 in the regular season, but won two playoff road games to reach the Class 5A quarterfinals — the best postseason result in school history. Cambridge’s marquee player is Craig Dandridge , a Georgia-committed wide receiver with 929 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. With first-year starting quarterback Connor Langford, Cambridge averages 291.3 passing yards per game and only 120.6 rushing, though feature back Brooks Malone (752 rushing yards in eight games) is on pace for a 1,000-yard season. Cambridge’s average score is 41-15 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Kell’s average score is 32-16 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 4A.

Things to know: The winner is the region champion. It would be Central’s third consecutive region title. It would be Griffin’s first since 2014. Griffin is one of the state’s most-improved teams, standing 6-2 after a 1-9 finish in 2024. After starting 0-2, Griffin has won six straight games — all against teams that defeated the Bears in 2024. The turnaround comes under first-year coach Bernard Goodrum , a Griffin native and graduate of archrival Spalding. Goodrum got his previous team, B.E.S.T. Academy, up to 4-6 last season after starting 0-8 two seasons earlier. His first Griffin team averages 234.9 rushing yards per game and 119.0 passing. Running backs Deonte Ward and Marquel Colden and quarterback Kelvin Johnson each have at least one 100-yard rushing game. Johnson, who started as a freshman last season, has improved as a passer. Central led 29-0 at halftime of the 2024 victory over Griffin. The Lions bring a balanced offense led by JR Harris (1,605 passing yards, 23 touchdowns) and Jonaz Walton (714 rushing yards, 332 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns). Central’s average score is 43-10 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Griffin’s average score is 34-20 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. A victory would be Griffin’s first over a top-10 team since 2017 against Starr’s Mill.

Things to know: Thomas County Central can clinch its third region title in Justin Rogers’ four seasons as coach with a victory. Houston County would need to win and defeat No. 7 Lee County (6-2, 2-1) next week to ensure the championship, which would be the second in school history, first since 2015, when Jake Fromm was the Bears’ quarterback. Thomas County Central leads this series 5-0. In the 2024 game, Thomas Central kicked a 34-yard field goal with 2:07 left for the final margin. Jaylen Johnson was 11-of-17 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns, and Deuce Lawrence had 104 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. Both are back for a team that is winning games by an average score of 56-6. Johnson has thrown 24 TD passes. Lawrence, committed to Wake Forest, has rushed for 916 yards and 13 touchdowns and scored six times on pass receptions. Houston County is 8-0 for the first time in history, mildly surprising given the Bears graduated all-state quarterback A.J. Hill to Memphis. Sophomore Ryan Maxwell has thrown for 1,766 yards and 20 touchdowns. Colin Anderson has rushed for 859 yards. M.J. Mathis has 11 TD receptions. Houston County’s average score is 43-17 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Thomas County Central’s 56-6 average comes against the 29th-hardest schedule.

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Blue Devil Stadium, Norcross

Records, rankings: North Gwinnett is 7-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 7-6A and No. 7; Norcross is 6-2, 4-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: North Gwinnett won 27-21 in 2024.

Things to know: North Gwinnett, the defending region champion, can clinch the region title with a victory. Norcross can win the championship with a victory against North Gwinnett and one against Brookwood (6-2, 4-1) next week. In the 2024 game, North Gwinnet led 27-0, then had to defend a Norcross drive into North Gwinnett territory in the final minute. It was North Gwinnett’s sixth consecutive victory in a series that it trails 15-14. This year’s North Gwinnett team has replaced an all-state quarterback, Ryan Hall, with alternating players at the position. Elam Rahman has thrown for 728 yards and 10 touchdowns. Banks Halcomb has thrown for 554 and eight. North Gwinnett is third in Class 6A in fewest points allowed. Jake Godfree is an all-state linebacker. Norcross has a first-year coach, Corey Richardson, though he’s been on staff for more than 20 years. The Blue Devils are nothing special statistically, averaging about 250 total yards per game, but they are a few plays from being undefeated, with losses of 3 points or less to Walton and Peachtree Ridge. Defensive lineman Carter Luckie is committed to Georgia. The top six tacklers are seniors. Linebacker Miles Davis and safety Joshua Burks are the leaders in tackles. Norcross’s average score is 29-18 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class 6A. North Gwinnett’s average score is 38-9 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.

