Region titles at stake in top 10 high school football games of Week 11

Here are the top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 11.
Athens Academy at Rabun County
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frank Snyder Stadium, Tiger
Records, rankings: Athens Academy is 8-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 8-A Division I and No. 7 in Class 3A-A Private; Rabun County is 7-1, 3-1 and unranked.
Last meeting: Athens Academy won 34-28 in 2024.
Things to know: Athens Academy can clinch the region title with a victory. Rabun County would need to win and defeat Elbert County (4-5, 4-1) next week to ensure the championship. In the 2024 game between these two, Keyon Standifer caught a 68-yard TD pass to break a 28-28 tie with 4:45 left. Standifer had five receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass, a performance not uncommon for him. A Georgia Tech recruit, he has 40 receptions for 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Athens Academy also has a 1,000-yard rusher, Pay Prince, at 1,394 yards. Rabun County has had two weeks to think about its unthinkable loss to Oglethorpe County, a 23-point underdog that won 28-19 on Oct. 10. Reid Giles, a two-way starter, has rushed for 939 yards, has 530 yards receiving and scored 18 touchdowns. Ty Truelove has thrown for 1,226 yards and 13 touchdowns. Athens Academy’s average score is 44-17 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Rabun County’s average score is 39-16 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I.