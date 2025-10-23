AJC Varsity

Region titles at stake in top 10 high school football games of Week 11

Things are heating up on the field as teams like Central, Cambridge and Thomas County Central fight for playoff seeding.
Roswell quarterback Trey Smith carries the ball for a touchdown against Walton early in the first half on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Walton High School. This week, Roswell heads to Gainesville. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
48 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 11.

Athens Academy at Rabun County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frank Snyder Stadium, Tiger

Records, rankings: Athens Academy is 8-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 8-A Division I and No. 7 in Class 3A-A Private; Rabun County is 7-1, 3-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Athens Academy won 34-28 in 2024.

Things to know: Athens Academy can clinch the region title with a victory. Rabun County would need to win and defeat Elbert County (4-5, 4-1) next week to ensure the championship. In the 2024 game between these two, Keyon Standifer caught a 68-yard TD pass to break a 28-28 tie with 4:45 left. Standifer had five receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass, a performance not uncommon for him. A Georgia Tech recruit, he has 40 receptions for 1,031 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Athens Academy also has a 1,000-yard rusher, Pay Prince, at 1,394 yards. Rabun County has had two weeks to think about its unthinkable loss to Oglethorpe County, a 23-point underdog that won 28-19 on Oct. 10. Reid Giles, a two-way starter, has rushed for 939 yards, has 530 yards receiving and scored 18 touchdowns. Ty Truelove has thrown for 1,226 yards and 13 touchdowns. Athens Academy’s average score is 44-17 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Rabun County’s average score is 39-16 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I.

Cambridge at Kell

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, C.J. Kell Stadium, Marietta

Records, rankings: Cambridge is 7-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 6-4A and No. 8; Kell is 7-2, 3-0 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Kell won 28-14 in 2024.

Things to know: Kell can clinch the region title with a victory. Cambridge would need to win and defeat No. 10 Blessed Trinity (5-3, 1-1) next week to ensure the championship. It would be Kell’s second region title in the past 10 years, first since 2023. It would be Cambridge’s second in history, first since 2022. In the 2024 game, Moonie Gipson rushed for 246 yards. In his junior season, Gipson has rushed for 1,169 yards and 15 touchdowns, though Kell remains balanced offensively. Kaleb Narcisse has thrown for 1,642 yards and 15 touchdowns. Kell’s best all-around player is Brayden Rouse, a Tennessee-committed linebacker and tight end. Cambridge was 8-0 entering the 2024 game, finished 8-2 in the regular season, but won two playoff road games to reach the Class 5A quarterfinals — the best postseason result in school history. Cambridge’s marquee player is Craig Dandridge, a Georgia-committed wide receiver with 929 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. With first-year starting quarterback Connor Langford, Cambridge averages 291.3 passing yards per game and only 120.6 rushing, though feature back Brooks Malone (752 rushing yards in eight games) is on pace for a 1,000-yard season. Cambridge’s average score is 41-15 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Kell’s average score is 32-16 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 4A.

Central (Carrollton) at Griffin

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Griffin

Records, rankings: Central is 8-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 3-4A and No. 7; Griffin is 6-2, 4-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Central won 32-0 in 2024.

Things to know: The winner is the region champion. It would be Central’s third consecutive region title. It would be Griffin’s first since 2014. Griffin is one of the state’s most-improved teams, standing 6-2 after a 1-9 finish in 2024. After starting 0-2, Griffin has won six straight games — all against teams that defeated the Bears in 2024. The turnaround comes under first-year coach Bernard Goodrum, a Griffin native and graduate of archrival Spalding. Goodrum got his previous team, B.E.S.T. Academy, up to 4-6 last season after starting 0-8 two seasons earlier. His first Griffin team averages 234.9 rushing yards per game and 119.0 passing. Running backs Deonte Ward and Marquel Colden and quarterback Kelvin Johnson each have at least one 100-yard rushing game. Johnson, who started as a freshman last season, has improved as a passer. Central led 29-0 at halftime of the 2024 victory over Griffin. The Lions bring a balanced offense led by JR Harris (1,605 passing yards, 23 touchdowns) and Jonaz Walton (714 rushing yards, 332 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns). Central’s average score is 43-10 against the 40th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Griffin’s average score is 34-20 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. A victory would be Griffin’s first over a top-10 team since 2017 against Starr’s Mill.

Houston County at Thomas County Central

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Jackets’ Nest, Thomasville

Records, rankings: Houston County is 8-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 2-5A and No. 4; Thomas County Central is 8-0, 3-0 and No. 2.

Last meeting: Thomas County Central won 41-31 in 2024.

Things to know: Thomas County Central can clinch its third region title in Justin Rogers’ four seasons as coach with a victory. Houston County would need to win and defeat No. 7 Lee County (6-2, 2-1) next week to ensure the championship, which would be the second in school history, first since 2015, when Jake Fromm was the Bears’ quarterback. Thomas County Central leads this series 5-0. In the 2024 game, Thomas Central kicked a 34-yard field goal with 2:07 left for the final margin. Jaylen Johnson was 11-of-17 passing for 287 yards and three touchdowns, and Deuce Lawrence had 104 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches. Both are back for a team that is winning games by an average score of 56-6. Johnson has thrown 24 TD passes. Lawrence, committed to Wake Forest, has rushed for 916 yards and 13 touchdowns and scored six times on pass receptions. Houston County is 8-0 for the first time in history, mildly surprising given the Bears graduated all-state quarterback A.J. Hill to Memphis. Sophomore Ryan Maxwell has thrown for 1,766 yards and 20 touchdowns. Colin Anderson has rushed for 859 yards. M.J. Mathis has 11 TD receptions. Houston County’s average score is 43-17 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Thomas County Central’s 56-6 average comes against the 29th-hardest schedule.

North Gwinnett at Norcross

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Blue Devil Stadium, Norcross

Records, rankings: North Gwinnett is 7-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 7-6A and No. 7; Norcross is 6-2, 4-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: North Gwinnett won 27-21 in 2024.

Things to know: North Gwinnett, the defending region champion, can clinch the region title with a victory. Norcross can win the championship with a victory against North Gwinnett and one against Brookwood (6-2, 4-1) next week. In the 2024 game, North Gwinnet led 27-0, then had to defend a Norcross drive into North Gwinnett territory in the final minute. It was North Gwinnett’s sixth consecutive victory in a series that it trails 15-14. This year’s North Gwinnett team has replaced an all-state quarterback, Ryan Hall, with alternating players at the position. Elam Rahman has thrown for 728 yards and 10 touchdowns. Banks Halcomb has thrown for 554 and eight. North Gwinnett is third in Class 6A in fewest points allowed. Jake Godfree is an all-state linebacker. Norcross has a first-year coach, Corey Richardson, though he’s been on staff for more than 20 years. The Blue Devils are nothing special statistically, averaging about 250 total yards per game, but they are a few plays from being undefeated, with losses of 3 points or less to Walton and Peachtree Ridge. Defensive lineman Carter Luckie is committed to Georgia. The top six tacklers are seniors. Linebacker Miles Davis and safety Joshua Burks are the leaders in tackles. Norcross’s average score is 29-18 against the 43rd-hardest schedule in Class 6A. North Gwinnett’s average score is 38-9 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 6A.

Peach County at Cairo

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, West Thomas Stadium, Cairo

Records, rankings: Peach County is 8-0 overall, 3-0 in Region 1-3A and No. 2; Cairo is 6-2, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Peach County won 48-17 in 2024.

Things to know: Peach County can clinch the region with a victory. Cairo would need to win and defeat Westover (5-2, 2-1) next week to ensure the championship. It would be Peach County’s second straight region title and eighth in 10 seasons. It would be Cairo’s first since 2018. Cairo is a staunch running team, getting 211.9 rushing yards per game, 75.9 passing. The main backs are juniors Justyn Teal (695 rushing yards) and Bryian Duncan Jr. (495). Both are good receivers as well as defensive players, as they play in the secondary. Duncan rushed for 181 yards in the 2024 game against Peach County, which led only 20-17 at halftime before Cairo’s wheels came off. Peach County has become more of a running team now that 2024 all-state quarterback D.J. Hudson is 5 miles down the road at Fort Valley State, where he starts as a freshman. Ashton Barton has rushed for 853 yards and 13 touchdowns on 103 carries. Zion Hudson, D.J.’s brother, has 504 receiving yards, mostly from quarterback Caiden Ivory. Peach County’s average score is 38-12 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Cairo’s average score is 33-19 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 3A.

Rome at New Manchester

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jaguar Stadium, Douglasville

Records, rankings: Rome is 6-2 overall, 5-0 in Region 5-5A and No. 8; New Manchester is 7-0, 5-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Rome won 35-7 in 2024.

Things to know: This game will decide the region championship. It would be Rome’s fifth consecutive region title. New Manchester won its only region title in 2020, but this one would top that — as the 2020 Jaguars finished 6-4 overall. This year’s team is 7-0 for the first time in school history. New Manchester coach Olten Downs is 19-9 in his three seasons after inheriting a team that went 0-10 the season before. Andre Gianopoulos is New Manchester’s feature back with 1,129 rushing yards. He has exceeded 100 in each game. Delancy Alexander has passed for 1,120 yards. For Rome, Aidan McPherson has passed for 1,536 yards and 18 touchdowns, at least one in each game. McPherson also is a good runner with 319 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Jeremy Winston (619 receiving yards) and Darnell Collins (543 receiving yards) each have multiple 100-yard receiving games. Rome’s average score is 46-19 against the hardest schedule in Class 5A. New Manchester’s average score is 40-12 against the 60th-hardest schedule in Class 5A.

Roswell at Gainesville

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bobby Gruhn Field at City Park, Gainesville

Records, rankings: Roswell is 7-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 7-5A and No. 6; Gainesville is 8-1, 5-0 and No. 3.

Last meeting: Roswell won 48-45 in 2024.

Things to know: Gainesville can clinch its third region title in Josh Niblett’s four seasons as coach with a victory. Roswell, under first-year coach Jonathan Thompson, would need to win and defeat No. 5 Milton (6-2, 3-1) next week to ensure the championship, which would be the Hornets’ third in four seasons. In the 2024 game, Gainesville passed incomplete into the end zone from Roswell’s 13-yard line on the final play, preserving Roswell’s 3-point victory. Roswell’s Trey Smith was 12-of-20 passing for 251 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 93 yards and three touchdowns. Smith is back as one of the state’s best dual-threat quarterbacks. He has 18 TD passes and 12 TD runs. Nick Peal (796 yards rushing) and Wills Campbell (676 yards receiving) are weapons, too. Gainesville also presents balance. Kharim Hughley, committed to Clemson, has passed for 1,692 yards and 23 touchdowns. Nigel Newkirk, a top-500 national junior prospect, has rushed for 1,064 yards and 15 touchdowns. Gainesville’s defensive pair of edge Jamarion Matthews and linebacker Xavier Griffin is committed to Alabama. Gainesville’s loss came against Class 6A No. 3 Carrollton 43-21. Roswell’s loss came against Class 6A No. 2 Buford 65-21. Gainesville’s average score is 43-15 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Roswell’s average score is 44-20 against the 14th-hardest schedule.

Swainsboro at Savannah Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Pooler Recreation Complex, Pooler

Records, rankings: Swainsboro is 8-1 overall, 2-1 in Region 3-A Division I and No. 4 in Class A Division I; Savannah Christian is 5-3, 2-0 and No. 4 in 3A-A Private.

Last meeting: Savannah Christian won 48-12 in 2024.

Things to know: The 2024 game between these two should’ve been a good one — Swainsboro averaged 12 victories the previous three seasons. Savannah averaged 11 — but it wasn’t. Swainsboro had an off year, and Savannah Christian spent most of the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A-A Private. The forecast Friday is much better. Swainsboro has avenged five losses and stands 8-1. The Tigers did lose to region leader and defending Class A Division champion Toombs County (7-1, 2-0) and needs to win here to stay in contention for a top-two region seed. Swainsboro has achieved its revival with a young group. Joshua Gray (981 passing yards) is a sophomore. Kyle Johnson (564 rushing yards) is a freshman. Marco Danford (432 yards rushing, 330 receiving) is a junior. Seven of the eight leading tacklers are juniors and a sophomore. Savannah Christian has youth too, as leading rusher Wesley Dinkins, with 756 yards, also is a freshman. It’s a balanced team offensively as Blaise Thomas has thrown for 1,415 yards and 15 touchdowns. Savannah Christian’s average score is 30-25 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Swainsboro’s average score is 29-20 against the third-hardest schedule in Class A Division I.

Wesleyan at Fellowship Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bob Lord Field, Roswell

Records, rankings: Wesleyan is 6-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 5-A Division I Subregion A and unranked; Fellowship Christian is 6-1, 3-0 and No. 2 in Class 3-A Private.

Last meeting: Fellowship Christian won 28-14 in the 2024 Class 3A-A Private quarterfinals.

Things to know: This game amounts to a region semifinal, as the winner will advance to a Halloween night championship game against Whitefield Academy, the other subregion winner. Region 5-A Division I is the only region set up that way. Fellowship Christian is chasing its seventh consecutive region championship and eighth straight 10-win season. Fellowship’s main weapons on offense, for the third straight season, are Jonathan Granby (3,967 career passing yards, 1,735 rushing, 76 total touchdowns) and C.J Givers (4,758 career rushing, 72 touchdowns). Givers rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns in Fellowship’s 2024 playoff victory over Wesleyan. Wesleyan has rebuilt itself as a more offensively balanced unit after losing all-state quarterback Ben Brown to Furman. The yardage leaders are Walker Kirkland (786 yards passing), Maddox Gartland (745 rushing) and Carter Hayes (616 receiving). Offensive lineman Eli Rickell is committed to North Carolina. Fellowship Christian’s average score is 46-14 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Wesleyan’s average score is 33-16 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class A Division I.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

