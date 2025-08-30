30 players who are their school’s highest-rated prospect this century

AJC Varsity Seven of the top prospects since 2001 are part of this year’s AJC Super 11.
Senior wide receiver Craig Dandridge is not only an AJC Super 11 player but also Cambridge High School's highest-rated prospect since 2001. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Thirty Georgia football players are the highest-rated prospect from their school this century, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Seven are members of this year’s
AJC Super 11 (marked with an asterisk). This list includes only players who have made the 247Composite state rankings, which typically requires that a player be a Division I prospect. It does not include current sophomores.
Players’ final ratings do not become official until spring.
Benedictine: LaDamion Guyton (Jr.)
Blessed Trinity: D.J. Jacobs (Jr.)
Bowdon:
Kaiden Prothro (Sr.)*
Brunswick: Heze Kent (Sr.)
Cambridge:
Craig Dandridge (Sr.)*
Central-Carrollton:
Jonaz Walton (Sr.)*
Chattooga: Kadin Fife (Jr.)
Clarke Central: Anthony Lonon (Sr.)
Douglas County:
Aaron Gregory (Sr.)*
East Coweta: Chance Gilbert (Jr.)
Effingham County: Jernard Albright (Jr.)
Gainesville:
Xavier Griffin (Sr.)*
Hampton: Kamarui Dorsey (Jr.)
Hephzibah: Solomon Mathis (Sr.)
Holy Innocents’: Khalid Worthy (Sr.)
Howard: Ta’Shawn Poole (Jr.)
Hughes: Kelsey Adams (Jr.)
Jeff Davis: Latrell Sellers (Sr.)
Kell: Brayden Rouse (Sr.)
North Oconee:
Khamari Brooks (Sr.)*
Northside-Warner Robins: Elijah Patmon (Jr.)
Ola: Caden Waye (Jr.)
Rabun Gap: Elijah Hutcheson (Jr.)
Rockmart: Jaiden Thompson (Jr.)
South Paulding: Tyler Chukuyem (Sr.)
Southeast Bulloch: Bear Fretwell (Sr.)
Southwest: Rinaldo Callaway (Sr.)
Sprayberry:
Jorden Edmonds (Sr.)*
Trinity Christian-Dublin: Wade Register (Sr.)
Woodland-Stockbridge: Jared Smith (Sr.)
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
