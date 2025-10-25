Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Penix or Cousins at quarterback remains a game-time decision for Falcons

A media report Saturday said that Cousins is ‘highly likely’ to start.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
12 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a bone bruise in his left knee Sunday night in a loss against the 49ers.

Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins took more of the reps later in the practice week. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday that he’ll make his decision on game day about who will start.

The Falcons (3-3) are set to host the Dolphins (1-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ESPN reported Saturday through an unidentified source that Cousins was “highly likely” to start the game.

“Kirk has taken a significant amount of (the first-team reps),” Morris said Friday. “I don’t know what the exact percentage is … (Penix) took a lot early. Kirk has taken a lot late (in the practice week.)”

Morris continued to play Cousins last season after he was hurt. He may not want to play Penix while he’s injured.

“The kid is tough,” Morris said. “He’s a guy. He’s a stud. So, I don’t know how I feel about if he’s going to be able to go or not. But I’ll give him all the way up (to game time).”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

