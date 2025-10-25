Penix or Cousins at quarterback remains a game-time decision for Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

A media report Saturday said that Cousins is ‘highly likely’ to start.

Backup quarterback Kirk Cousins took more of the reps later in the practice week. Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday that he’ll make his decision on game day about who will start.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. suffered a bone bruise in his left knee Sunday night in a loss against the 49ers.

The Falcons (3-3) are set to host the Dolphins (1-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ESPN reported Saturday through an unidentified source that Cousins was “highly likely” to start the game.

“Kirk has taken a significant amount of (the first-team reps),” Morris said Friday. “I don’t know what the exact percentage is … (Penix) took a lot early. Kirk has taken a lot late (in the practice week.)”

Morris continued to play Cousins last season after he was hurt. He may not want to play Penix while he’s injured.