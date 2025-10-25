Penix or Cousins at quarterback remains a game-time decision for Falcons

“Kirk has taken a significant amount of (the first-team reps),” Morris said Friday. “I don’t know what the exact percentage is … (Penix) took a lot early. Kirk has taken a lot late (in the practice week.)”
Morris continued to play Cousins last season after he was hurt. He may not want to play Penix while he’s injured.
“The kid is tough,” Morris said. “He’s a guy. He’s a stud. So, I don’t know how I feel about if he’s going to be able to go or not. But I’ll give him all the way up (to game time).”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
